SPAN Enterprises, parent company of ExpressTaxExempt, is excited to announce the launch of Express990 in collaboration with GuideStar. Express990 allows nonprofits to seamlessly export their completed IRS Form 990, 990-EZ, and 990-PF returns to be viewed on GuideStar.

With ExpressTaxExempt, nonprofit organizations can file their returns with a simple interview-style flow. This easy-to-use, simplified e-filing process requires no effort on the user’s part to understand the complexity of tax returns. The built-in review process helps a user complete a return then transmit it to the IRS. Once the IRS accepts the return, the Express990 feature will automatically export it to the GuideStar portal.

GuideStar serves as the world’s largest source of nonprofit information. Its mission is to revolutionize philanthropy by providing information that advances transparency, enables donors to make better decisions, and encourages charitable giving. GuideStar gathers and disseminates information about IRS-registered nonprofit organizations, including their mission, impact, finances, and governance to its more than 8 million annual users.

The newly launched Express990 feature prompts users to authorize sending their returns to GuideStar as part of the filing process. Donors and potential supporters will have almost immediate access to up-to-date information for the nonprofits that select this option. Normally, it takes months before GuideStar can obtain 990s from the IRS, because the IRS must process them first. Express990 eliminates this delay; each return is transmitted to GuideStar as soon as the IRS accepts its e-filing.

“This sort of data exchange helps nonprofits, donors, and funders all at the same time,” said Adrian Bordone, VP of Strategic Partnerships at GuideStar. “We applaud ExpressTaxExempt for offering their users this innovative functionality, which allows nonprofits to provide their stakeholders with the most up-to-date information.”

“The collaboration between ExpressTaxExempt and GuideStar provides much needed assistance and resources to nonprofit organizations,” said Naga Palanisamy, Co-founder & President of SPAN Enterprises. “Nonprofits can now seamlessly export their completed IRS Form 990 returns to the GuideStar database for immediate availability. This new functionality further fulfils the mission of our company, to help exempt organizations continue making a difference in their communities.”

Donors and potential supporters can have confidence in the information provided to GuideStar through Express990. Express990 sends GuideStar exactly the same data that was submitted to the IRS under penalty of perjury. This valuable information can be utilized when determining grant approvals, contributions, and more. Information regarding each organization's mission, income, expenses, finances, and leadership will be completely transparent. This transparency can greatly increase a nonprofit’s chances of donor recognition and receiving funding in a more timely manner.

Nonprofits also have access to several exclusive ExpressTaxExempt features, including management of reviewers, approvers, and additional users, along with internal audit checks, multi-organizational filing and multi-tax period support. Tax returns filed with ExpressTaxExempt are transmitted directly to the IRS and can be accepted within hours. Users also receive real-time email notifications with tax return updates. Best of all, ExpressTaxExempt offers a 100 percent, US-based customer support team for any and all inquiries an organization may have in regard to its e-filing.

“As part of our premier products, ExpressTaxExempt users can now conveniently file their organizations’ W2 or 1099 forms using the same account within ExpressTaxFilings,” said Agie Sundaram, CEO of SPAN Enterprises.

to assist nonprofit organizations. Organizations will now have the ability to simultaneously file their required tax forms and tell over 8 million potential donors and supporters how they are making a difference in the world each day.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Founded and based in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises continues to lead the market in software solutions and mobile applications specific to IRS tax e-filing. The products created by SPAN Enterprises offer tax e-filing solutions for various information returns such as Form 1099/W2, 94x series, and ACA forms at ExpressTaxFilings.com, Heavy Vehicle Use Tax Form 2290 for transportation professionals at ExpressTruckTax.com, Form 990 series tax forms for exempt organizations at ExpressTaxExempt.com and tax extension applications at ExpressExtension.com. SPAN Enterprises offers 100%, US-based customer service via phone, live chat, and 24/7 email support from our office in Rock Hill, S.C.

About GuideStar:

GuideStar is the world’s largest source of nonprofit information, connecting people and organizations with data on 2.6 million current and formerly IRS-recognized nonprofits. Each year, more than 8 million people, including individual donors, nonprofit leaders, grantmakers, government officials, academic researchers, and the media, use GuideStar data to make intelligent decisions about the social sector.

GuideStar Nonprofit Profiles are populated with information directly from nonprofits,

the IRS, and other partners in the nonprofit sector. In addition, users see GuideStar data on more than 200 philanthropic websites and applications. GuideStar is itself a 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information, please visit http://www.guidestar.org.