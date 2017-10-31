“the award further validated the purpose of Casenet which is to transform the health of the community one person at a time, thereby providing better outcomes at lower cost."

Casenet®, LLC, a leading provider of population health and care management solutions, announced today that it was selected as a winner of the United Kingdom’s Global Health and Pharma (GHP) 2017 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards. Casenet was recognized for Best Population Health Management Software Provider for Casenet’s TruCare platform.

GHP Magazine spotlights organizations working to support the healthcare systems around the world. The 2017 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards seek to chronicle the individuals, departments and organizations, both corporate and public that are working relentlessly throughout the industry. The awards are given solely on merit to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors.

Discussing the awards, Jazmin Collins, coordinator for the Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards, said, “The healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry is as divergent as the entity and organizations performing within it, so much so that everyone deserves to be recognized for their everyday excellence. I am honored to congratulate my deserving winners on their success and wish them the best of luck going forward.”

Casenet was selected as a result of its strong client satisfaction, forward thinking and collaborative approach to development, as well as its momentum in the industry. Casenet offers a comprehensive, best-in-class, and enterprise population health and care management solution that improves care coordination and the quality and delivery of care. Casenet’s TruCare solution received the award for its configurable and scalable platform that supports a large number of diverse organizations and for the vision and continuous innovation of the Casenet development and leadership teams.

Casenet CEO Peter Masanotti accepted the award from GHP stating that “the award further validated the purpose of Casenet which is to transform the health of the community one person at a time, thereby providing better outcomes at lower cost.”

To learn more about Casenet’s award-winning population health platform, please visit the GHP website where you can access the winners supplement or http://www.casenet.health.

About GHP

GHP is a quarterly magazine brought to you by AI Global Media Ltd, a publishing house that has reinvigorated corporate finance news and reporting. Its topical news articles make it a valued read, and this readability ensures that advertisers will benefit greatly from their investment. Established to enhance communication networks and collaboration across all themes and disciplines within 3 main categories; Human, Animal & Environmental Health.

About Casenet

Casenet provides a comprehensive suite of extensible, enterprise care management software and services solutions for commercial, Medicaid, Medicare, TPA, provider/ACO and specialty provider organizations. These solutions improve care coordination and the quality and delivery of care through enhanced case, disease, utilization, home and community-based services management and population management. Casenet supports small to very large enterprise customers requiring tremendous scalability for many lines of business and comprehensive configuration for each targeted member population. Casenet solutions help organizations meet unique business requirements, adapt quickly to changing market and regulatory dynamics, identify and target populations with unique risk characteristics and deploy specific care management programs for those members — taking the first step toward better individual health and total population health management. For more information, visit http://www.casenetllc.com.

Casenet Media Contact:

Kelli L. Bravo, 781-357-2706, kbravo(at)casenetllc(dot)com