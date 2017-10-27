Inventor Develops Exciting Racing Game (SDB-1062)

"I was watching children play with cars, and the idea for a fun new game occurred to me," said an inventor from Vista, Calif. "I put my mind to it and devised a creative game in which players maneuver their cars through a maze in a race to finish first."

He developed the AUTO MAZE to enable players to race their vehicles against one another. The game pits players in a race to get through a twisting maze. It tests the strategic abilities of players. The invention promotes friendly competition and offers hours of fun and excitement. In addition, the game is easy to learn.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-SDB-1062, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com - https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp