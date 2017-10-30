“Cameron + Company and the books they publish align well with ABRAMS’ own aesthetic and sales capabilities. We’re happy that they have joined our first-class family of distribution partners and look forward to helping them bring their books to market,” says ABRAMS President and CEO Michael Jacobs.

Cameron + Company, publisher of quality books with a focus on photography, art, food and wine, children’s books, and publications of regional interest, is pleased to announce a new partnership with ABRAMS for North American sales and trade distribution for their Cameron Books and Cameron Kids imprints. Formerly distributed by Perseus/PGW, these Cameron + Company imprints and its backlist will be sold and distributed by ABRAMS beginning with their Spring 2018 lists.

Cameron + Company has revered ABRAMS as a model publisher of beautiful and important books, both for children and adults, and is thrilled to now have their trade and children’s book lists in ABRAMS’ capable hands. Cameron and ABRAMS share a love and passion for publishing—an obsession Cameron refers to as “books that need to be books”—and both companies have been producing notable publications for more than 100 years combined.

“We are delighted to announce our new distribution partnership with ABRAMS, which we see not only as a natural next step for us, but also as a strategic and promising collaboration,” says Cameron publisher Chris Gruener. “Over the years, we have carefully built our list, and we are excited to be joining forces with a publisher known for their illustrated books.”

“Cameron + Company and the books they publish align well with ABRAMS’ own aesthetic and sales capabilities. We’re happy that they have joined our first-class family of distribution partners and look forward to helping them bring their books to market,” says ABRAMS President and CEO Michael Jacobs.

Cameron Books anticipates their inaugural list of titles with ABRAMS in Spring 2018 will be very strong, especially in the children’s book market, with an extremely impressive list of adult trade books—including engaging collections of art, food and wine, and photography books—to follow in the Fall 2018 season and beyond. The Cameron Kids imprint launches with four top-notch children’s books: a new Nikki McClure picture book about chickens; a hip Los Angeles board book; a clever and fun new adaptation of Little Red Riding Hood; and the second picture book in their Walnut Animal Society series. In addition, firmly believing that the calendar is not dead, Cameron Books is also excited to carry on the legacy of Cameron’s founder, aerial photographer Robert Cameron, with the publication of the Above San Francisco 2019 Wall Calendar. And with the huge success of QT Luong’s award-winning 2016 book Treasured Lands: A Photographic Odyssey Through America’s National Parks (already in its third printing), Cameron Books will be introducing a brand-new calendar to their list with Luong’s Treasured Lands 2019 Wall Calendar.

Cameron + Company looks forward to a long and prosperous partnership with their new friends at ABRAMS, as well as building on their solid relationship with PGW, who will continue the sales and distribution of their Roundtree Press imprint of general nonfiction books.

About Cameron + Company:

Founded in 1964 by aerial photographer Robert Cameron, Cameron + Company is a boutique publishing house that creates and distributes books that need to be books, with a focus on photography, art, food and wine, children’s, and publications of regional interest. Visit http://www.cameronbooks.com.

About ABRAMS:

Founded in 1949, ABRAMS was the first company in the United States to specialize in publishing art and illustrated books. Now a subsidiary of La Martinière Groupe, the company continues to publish critically acclaimed and bestselling works in the areas of art, photography, cooking, craft, comics, interior and garden design, entertainment, fashion, and popular culture; and children’s books ranging from young adult fiction to picture books to board books. ABRAMS creates and distributes brilliantly designed visual books with the highest production values under the following imprints: Abrams; Abrams ComicArts; Abrams Image; Abrams Press; Abrams Books for Young Readers; Amulet Books; Abrams Appleseed; and a gift and stationery line, Abrams Noterie. ABRAMS also distributes books for The Vendome Press, Victoria and Albert Museum, Tate, Booth-Clibborn Editions, Five Continents, SelfMadeHero, MoMA Children’s Books, Getty Publications, and others. Visit http://www.abramsbooks.com.

