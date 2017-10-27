Silicon Valley Building Renovated for Innovative Tech Company

LPA redesigned the exterior and interior of the building to reflect the creative and open environment that is synonymous with the Silicon Valley The interior floor plans created opportunities to provide spaces for both collaboration and connection as well as privacy and concentration.

The newly redesigned office building at 3250 Olcott in Santa Clara, California was unveiled today in a celebration with Mayor Lisa M. Gillmor in attendance. Designed by LPA Inc., with project manager a3 Workplace Strategies and McLarney Construction, the project will house Silicon Valley security company Gigamon to accommodate the company’s expanding teams.

LPA redesigned the exterior of the three-story office building in 2016 to refresh the property while producing spaces that reflect the creative and open environment that is synonymous with the Silicon Valley. Gigamon, currently located adjacent to 3250 Olcott, recognized the opportunity to expand its headquarters without relocating its entire staff.

"The Gigamon team is excited to move into this inviting new space and are thankful to LPA, a3 Workplace Strategies and McLarney Construction for the care and professionalism they have shown throughout this design and build out journey," said Tom Smith, director of facilities at Gigamon. "As a company, we believe in investing in our employees and believe this space will help continue to foster the collaboration and innovation our brand has become known for."

For integrated design firm LPA, a3 and McLarney, the goal was to deliver an environment with a variety of work settings that support the company’s sales, marketing, general and administrative staff. Key features of the interior space, which was previously used as a multi-tenant office building, include collaborative meeting areas, breakrooms, private and open office space, and lobbies that support the customer experience and reinforce the Gigamon brand.

“The driving vision for this project was to create space for Gigamon that provided alternative work settings for the team to support their changing work needs throughout the day while enhancing the company’s ability to attract and retain talent in the Silicon Valley,” said Robin Weckesser, CEO at a3.

In the new 48,000-square-foot corporate office, Gigamon will have approximately 280 workstations, 16 private offices, and 50 meeting spaces. Additionally, the two-story volume lobby was reoriented to allow for the design of centralized break rooms on each floor, providing a connection point for each department that can be used as communal space for socializing and teamwork. Additionally, the top of the two-story lobby serves as a third-level outdoor meeting space.

“The interior floor plans created opportunities to provide spaces for both collaboration and connection as well as privacy and concentration,” said Kimberly Izadi, Associate / Managing Director of LPA. “We worked closely with Gigamon to incorporate spaces that reflect the company’s brand and culture.”

The project design-build team of LPA, a3, and McLarney, worked closely together throughout the entire process to ensure the project was completed on time and on budget. Gigamon employees will plan to move into the new space at the end of October.

“Having the client, design team and construction team together from project conception through completion has made this hugely successful. It has been a joy to work with such a collaborative team,” said Kevin McLarney, CEO of McLarney.

