Atlanta-based law firm Webb, Klase & Lemond, LLC has filed a class action lawsuit against payment processing giant PNC Merchant Services Company, L.P. (“PNC”), a partnership owned by PNC Bank, N.A. and First Data Merchant Services Corporation. PNC handles credit and debit card processing for over 100,000 merchants in the United States. The suit alleges PNC maintains a systematic policy of overbilling merchants.

The Class Action Complaint alleges that PNC has perpetrated the same practices across the country, namely signing up customers by promising low fees or no fees despite knowledge that the actual fees charged will be much higher. For example, the suit alleges that monthly fees and annual fees charged to the Plaintiffs were not allowed under their merchant agreements. As alleged in the Class Action Complaint, when merchants attempt to leave PNC, they are informed for the first time that they are stuck in a three-year contract and can only get out by paying an early termination fee of several hundred dollars.

The Plaintiffs seek the return of all amounts they paid PNC that exceeded the fees set forth in their merchant agreements. The legal claim referenced in the Class Action Complaint is for breach of contract and the Plaintiffs request the return of all improper fees and charges along with other relief.

The case, styled Healing for the Abused Woman Ministries v. PNC Merchant Services Company, L.P., is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and has been assigned case number 2:17-cv-06255.

If you wish to discuss this class action or have any questions concerning this press release, please contact Webb, Klase & Lemond, LLC at (770) 444-9325 or contact @ WebbLLC.com. You may also visit the firm website at http://www.WebbLLC.com.