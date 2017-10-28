Icimo Launches New Product TEAM Suite at Tableau Conference 2017

Icimo, a business intelligence and data analytics company, announced its product release of TEAM Suite. TEAM Suite is designed to provide insights to optimize user engagement with Tableau Server. The solution focuses on analyzing the user experience, understanding performance and simplifying security reviews to drive long-term success with Tableau adoption. Icimo premiered the product at the October 9-12th Tableau Conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

“Tableau champions, content leaders and administrators will be able to gain critical insights into their Tableau Server engagement in one comprehensive suite. This access to critical adoption metrics such as user activity, permissions, and visualization performance times can drive enhancements in minutes.” said Bryce Gartner, Icimo’s CEO and Founder. “The success of a business intelligence initiative relies heavily on user adoption. If administrators can spot trends and troubleshoot concerns in the now, they can proactively implement solutions that will help drive user adoption. Icimo’s key differentiator is our ability to drive product adoption and help our clients maximize their returns on Tableau. The TEAM Suite is the culmination of tools we’ve used for years compiled together, the launch of TEAM Suite just continues our mission” stated Gartner.

The TEAM Suite product pricing structure is 0-99 users $499 and 100+ users $999 annually. The product is available for immediate download via the Icimo website at https://www.icimo.com/products/icimo-t-e-a-m-suite/. To request a demo please contact sales(at)icimo.com.

About ICIMO

Icimo, a Tableau Gold Partner and Alteryx Partner, is a results-driven business intelligence firm delivering both technology and strategic services to clients. By combining technology and marketing expertise, Icimo helps clients be enlightened by their data - not limited by it. Icimo is founded on the belief that clients’ success comes before their own. This commitment to a customer-first approach earned them the 2016 Tableau Software Reseller of the Year for North and South America.