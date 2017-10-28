Remodeling of Slover Center for Sports Medicine Has Been Completed

“My staff and the student-athletes who have gotten a glimpse of the facility are amazed by the transformation. I cannot say enough thanks to the people who have made this dream a reality. All of the current and future student-athletes will benefit from the improvements.”

The $260,000 renovation of Cal Poly Athletics’ Sports Medicine and Athletic Training room inside the Mott Athletics Center is complete.

The 2,500-square-foot area underwent a complete transformation and, on Friday, officially became the Slover Center for Sports Medicine in honor of Kristal Slover, Cal Poly’s assistant athletic director/head athletic trainer for over 15 years.

Last updated in the early 1990s, the space services all 550 student-athletes across 21 varsity sports. The project broke ground in mid-July and was completed Thursday.

The renovation includes:



new wet therapy, including cold pool, backsplash tiling, ice machines and sinks;

new taping and training tables;

new muscle stimulation and other therapy equipment;

new audio and video equipment;

new flooring, ceiling, lighting and painting;

new branding throughout;

new office configuration, allowing for privacy for health-related conversations.

The renovation was supported by the Athletic Directors Council as well as parents of current and former Cal Poly student-athletes. Cathie Cardoza Conner, a member of the Athletic Directors Council and Brian Conner were major supporters of the 100 percent privately-funded project.

“Today is a very exciting and historical day for Cal Poly athletics as we unveil the newly modernized sports medicine area,” said Cardoza Conner. “This overdue and much-needed renovation is vital to the continued success of our athletic programs and will directly and positively affect all of our student-athletes.

“As a former student-athlete, I truly understand the importance of needing an upgraded and fully functional training room facility, not only to serve our student athletes, but for our trainers to provide the best care possible,” Cardoza Conner added. “And when many of us think of our Cal Poly athletic trainers, there’s always one individual that comes to mind and that has been a constant with this program.

“For 20-plus years Kristal has committed her time, expertise and passion to so many student-athletes. She has dedicated countless hours to Cal Poly Sports Medicine, making it the best it could possibly be with the limited resources she has. Kristal has impacted and improved the lives and health of so many student-athletes at Cal Poly and that is why we feel so strongly in naming this new sports medicine area in honor of her. It’s just one way our Cal Poly Athletics family can say thank you and we appreciate all that you do!”

Slover, an assistant athletic trainer for 11 years, replaced Steve Yoneda as Cal Poly’s head trainer on July 1, 2002. She is in her 27th year as a professional in Cal Poly’s Department of Sports Medicine.

“The remodel of the athletic training facility turned out far better than I could have ever imagined,” said Slover. “My staff and the student-athletes who have gotten a glimpse of the facility are amazed by the transformation. I cannot say enough thanks to the people who have made this dream a reality. All of the current and future student-athletes will benefit from the improvements.”

An additional $40,000 is needed in support of new equipment. All gifts are fully tax deductible through the Cal Poly Foundation. Those interested in making a gift should contact Ashley Offermann at aofferma@calpoly.edu or 805-440-9792.

“Improving the sports medicine facility is the best way to make an immediate and direct impact upon the experience of our student-athletes,” said Mustang Director of Athletics Don Oberhelman. “This additional commitment to health and wellness will serve our student-athletes and better equip them to have a successful and enjoyable experience at Cal Poly.”