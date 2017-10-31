Cadence Group Exhibiting at APHA

From November 5th to 7th, Cadence Group and NOVA Research Company (NOVA) will be hosting Booth 922 at the annual meeting at the American Public Health Association (APHA). This year, the conference takes place in Atlanta, at the Georgia World Congress Center. There are many topics and issues in the spotlight at this conference, for discussion at booths and in events, and information about the conference can be found on the APHA 2017 Annual Meeting & Expo Website (https://www.apha.org/annualmeeting).

The teaming of Cadence Group and NOVA brings a powerful partnership into the world of federal contracting. With this pairing, every aspect of public health, research, technical, and other projects can be neatly handled with the expert precision, personalization, and excellence for which Cadence Group and NOVA regularly set standards. Come by Booth 922 to meet with professionals from both companies.

Cadence Group is a certified woman-owned small business with 25 years of prime contract experience at CDC. Cadence Group has branched out to provide support to federal and private sector contractors such as Alliance for Children & Families/Families International, NCHS, Emory Hospitals, and Walter Reed Hospital with offices in Atlanta and DC. Through successful contract after contract, Cadence Group has developed a comprehensive consulting and IM services methodology based on a foundation of rigorous information and data management standards. Services include software development, systems evaluation and integration, information management, knowledge management, information architecture, web graphics and design, business process improvement, project and program management. Recognized as thought leaders in the information world, Cadence Group has been invited to speak at many events.

NOVA, an SBA-certified woman-owned small business, has provided professional research and technical services for behavioral, biomedical, and public health to CDC, NIH and other DHHS agencies since 1986. Services encompass: qualitative and quantitative program evaluation; computer services including database design/management and applications development/operation; technical training and training evaluation; science, medical and health communications writing, dissemination, and graphic arts; health programs strategic planning and policy analysis including performance management, program assessment, and portfolio analyses; and multimedia technology support including Website design, implementation and maintenance. Using its Questionnaire Development System (QDS™), NOVA performs survey instrument design and programming, traditional (CAPI/ACASI) and web-based data collection, management, analysis, reporting, training, technical support, and continuous QDS™ enhancements to meet changing technologies and client needs.