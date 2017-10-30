BlumShapiro today announced it will partner with Christian Community Action (CCA) for the sixth consecutive year to provide Thanksgiving Day meals to more than 1,000 families and seniors in New Haven.

Known as the BlumShapiro Thanksgiving Food Basket Campaign for Christian Community Action, the program is a community wide, hands-on effort that collects non-perishable food items for distribution to families and seniors right before Thanksgiving Day. Through the firm’s efforts, all the makings of a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal – corn, peas, white rice, black and red beans, macaroni and cheese, soup, cranberry sauce, stuffing and more – are collected and distributed, with turkeys, to those in need.

“Our sixth annual program to provide healthy, complete Thanksgiving meals to our New Haven neighbors is a commitment we take seriously,” said Thomas A. DeVitto, Chief Marketing Officer of BlumShapiro. “Our contributions of food and financial resources is strengthened by the volunteer efforts of BlumShapiro employees and their families who will assist Christian Community Action in the preparation of nearly 1,000 bags of food for giveaway to New Haven residents prior to Thanksgiving Day.”

“We’re happy to have BlumShapiro back with us to help meet the food and nutritional needs of people we serve during the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Rev. Bonita Grubbs, Christian Community Action Executive Director. “We appreciate BlumShapiro’s commitment as well as that of our other community supporters who all play a vital role in this annual food drive.”

