INEO, LLC the leading provider of global mobility assignment software, tax services, and financial solutions today announced that Kevin Clark, CPA, CRP has joined the company as Director, Financial Solutions. Kevin will manage client delivery of Ineo Global Mobility Financial Solutions services, including budgeting, lump sum calculations, custom reporting, exception and cost savings tracking, vendor management, payroll and internal audit, and tax gross-up processing and reporting. He has an extensive knowledge and expertise with regards to audit and compliance.

Brian Vitello, COO of Ineo Global Mobility Financial Solutions, stated, “Kevin is a leader and a team player. We are excited to have him as part of our team because of his experience, his technical expertise and his ability to learn, listen and lead. Through his previous experience with multiple service providers and having worked his way through the ranks of all things global mobility payroll and expense, his addition to our team will bring an even greater professionalism and service delivery.”

Kevin has worked in several financial positions previously with Primacy, Cartus, and Graebel in various positions including relocation accountant, payroll reporting analyst, customer finance senior, and manager of client financial services. He has supported a large number of various-sized clients – from small to midsize companies to Fortune 500 companies. During this time, he has gained invaluable experience that allows him to be a subject matter expert for his clients in all financial aspects of global mobility. He takes great pride in ensuring any client he works with receives the best customer service possible, attending to their needs swiftly with professional guidance.

Kevin graduated from the University of Memphis with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Relocation Professional (CRP).

ABOUT INEO Ineo is the global mobility industry’s premier technology, tax, and financial services company, and the industry’s most trusted knowledge source. We were the first to bring deep tax and technology expertise to the business of relocation services. Today we continue to lead our increasingly complex industry with customized solutions to meet each client’s specific challenges. Come know the world with Ineo.