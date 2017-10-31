“We really believe in ICRC's mission and are proud to be able to work with this kind of organization. It is very rewarding to serve them in their critical mission and to see how the collected data is directly impacting people’s lives.”

The International Committee of the Red Cross Economic Security Unit, which manages the design, implementation and monitoring of aid assistance programs, has deployed Device Magic mobile forms to assist with data collection and analysis in the field around the world.

The Economic Security Unit provides assistance to victims of armed conflict and violence, including both, civilians and people deprived of freedom. The EcoSec Unit conducts assessments to determine what people need to be able to cover their essential needs of food, shelter, clothing and hygiene in a sustainable manner. EcoSec addresses any gaps in an ability to cover essential needs through their assistance programs.

Data from the EcoSec assessments collected in the field is sent back to a central office location to be reviewed by stakeholders. Device Magic is fully functional in remote locations where there is no cellular or Internet connection. With the help of the data being collected with Device Magic, ICRC is able to evaluate the effectiveness of their assistance programs and make sure that beneficiaries are receiving the necessary resources.

“We needed an intuitive and versatile data collection solution, respecting ICRC’s rules on the protection of personal data. Device Magic was able to carry out a secure server deployment at our Swiss data center, tailored to our particular needs,” said Daniel Fueger, Deputy Head of the Economic Security Unit.

“We really believe in ICRC's mission and are proud to be able to work with this kind of organization. It is very rewarding to serve them in their critical mission and to see how the collected data is directly impacting people’s lives,” said Dusan Babich, CEO and co-founder of Device Magic.

About ICRC

Since its creation in 1863, the ICRC's sole objective has been to ensure protection and assistance for victims of armed conflict and strife. It does so through its direct action around the world, as well as by encouraging the development of international humanitarian law (IHL) and promoting respect for it by governments and all weapon bearers.

About Device Magic

Device Magic is a mobile forms software used by thousands of organizations worldwide everyday. We make it easy for organizations to eliminate paperwork, improve data quality and increase efficiency by using mobile forms for data collection and delivery. Device Magic can be reached at http://www.devicemagic.com; (855) 257-9650.

Contact:

Jessica McWeeney

jess(at)devicemagic.com

(855) 257-9650