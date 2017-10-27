Dry Creek Valley wineries are open for business and it's a beautiful time to visit. Photo Credit: Dry Creek Vineyad Our focus now is on how best to offer our support, which is why we are partnering with CAWineStrong to donate a portion of tasting room proceeds to local community funds that benefit fire relief efforts.

Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley (WDCV) reports that its 60-plus member wineries are open for business and eager to support fire-impacted neighbors through fundraising efforts in partnership with the CAWineStrong program launched two weeks ago. None of the wineries in Dry Creek Valley, which spans northern Sonoma County from Healdsburg to Lake Sonoma, were impacted by fires in the eastern part of the county.

“Dry Creek Valley wineries may have been spared fired damage, but many of our employees and neighbors were not,” says WDCV Executive Director Ann Petersen. “Our focus now is on how best to offer our support, which is why we are partnering with CAWineStrong to donate a portion of tasting room proceeds to local community funds that benefit fire relief efforts.”

Tasting room visitors will have a two-fold benefit on the community, where the wine and tourism sectors collectively employ 15 percent of the county’s workforce. Sales at participating wineries will help fund relief efforts, while spending at local restaurants, shops, hotels and attractions directly supports jobs that make it possible for people to rebuild.

“We need people to physically come here,” says Petersen. “The smoke has cleared and we need people to see for themselves that wine country is still in full swing, and then go out and tell their friends and neighbors.”

CAWineStrong fundraising campaigns are running now through November, with details available online at CAWineStrong.com. Information about Dry Creek Valley wineries, including suggested itineraries, maps and winery contact information, is available online at http://www.drycreekvalley.org.

