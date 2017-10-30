We want to thank each and every one of our crowdfunding backers for helping us introduce this new sound sensation to the marketplace for music lovers everywhere.

In the pursuit of obtaining the truest sound when listening to music, gaming or enjoying sports and movies, backers invested more than $283,000 to make 360 headphones – the world’s first 3D 5.1 virtual surround sound earbuds – a Kickstarter campaign success story.

“We want to thank each and every one of our crowdfunding backers for helping us introduce this new sound sensation to the marketplace for music lovers everywhere,” said 360 founder Calvin Wang. “We expect even more audiophiles will continue to purchase these revolutionary earbuds on our corporate website.”

The 360 in-ear headphones received the Top Pick Award for 2017 from the tech news website Techaeris.com during the Kickstarter Campaign – with a reviewer writing that “the clarity of the sound that these headphones reproduce is just astonishing.”

Wang and the 360 team, with more than 40 years of combined experience in the audio industry, virtually redesigned the traditional mechanical structure of earbuds well beyond the basic structure being used in earbuds on the market. As a result, the team engineered a patented technology that creates an acoustic chamber that imitates a room – delivering the truest sound for movies, sports, music and gaming.

The creative team also used some of the same concepts as binaural recording, which means the 360 in-ear headphones immerses users in true, replicated audio and the best sound available today on an earbud platform.

The earbuds use a 5-Frequency Divider, which clearly separates the frequencies to provide clarity and a 3D Virtual 5.1 Surround Sound – allowing users to hear every aspect of the output produced as all the sounds are distributed in distinct channels.

360 earbuds also offer the best frequency range, from 8Hz-20 KHz. While the limit of human hearing is 20Hz, anything below can be felt as energy as a deep rumble or vibration. These low frequencies are usually realized in subwoofer systems, which the 360 team has packed into a portable, earbud format. As a result, these infrasonic frequencies develop in the back cavity of the 350 earbuds – allowing users to discern the clearest bass they have even experienced in an earbud before, while the viscoelastic material and mechanical structure results in frequencies being refined to produce clear output.

Other features include a built-in microphone and button, providing crystal clarity on every phone call – and the ability to control the audio level.

“Through the use of our own electro-acoustic theory and electro-acoustic materials, we’ve created earphones that truly produce sound the way it was created, and in the directional way it was intended,” he said.

For more information on the revolutionary 360 earbuds, and to purchase them while they are available at an early-bird discount price during crowdfunding, visit http://www.360audio.co.