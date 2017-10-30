As a Massachusetts based company, we are excited to help elevate the UMass system and welcome the opportunity to provide the University with modern resources to create and foster lasting relationships with supporters committed to the UMass standard of academic excellence.

EverTrue, the leading advancement automation platform, today announced that the UMass Foundation has selected the software company to help deepen donor relationships and bolster fundraising support for all five campuses in the UMass system. The UMass Foundation manages the University’s endowment and supports the fundraising efforts of UMass Amherst, UMass Boston, UMass Dartmouth, UMass Lowell and UMass Medical School. The EverTrue Platform will be rolled out to all advancement team members within the UMass system.

Founded in 2010 by CEO Brent Grinna, EverTrue is the leading advancement automation platform that enables schools to fundraise intelligently and effectively. UMass is one of hundreds of institutions turning to EverTrue to save years of time and money on complex database conversions that have remained the industry standard for decades. EverTrue’s advancement automation platform marries existing systems for gift processing and constituent records with intuitive front-end user tools and best-in-class integrations, allowing institutions to generate ROI faster than ever before.

“As a Massachusetts based company, we are excited to help elevate the UMass system and welcome the opportunity to provide the University with modern resources to create and foster lasting relationships with supporters committed to the UMass standard of academic excellence,” said Grinna. “As the consumer loyalty experience has shifted to mobile, social and data-driven solutions, the expectations of donors, volunteers, staff and leadership have changed. After working side-by-side with hundreds of institutions over the last seven years, we know that most schools are sitting on a trove of data that, if acted upon, would enable stronger connections with alumni, parents and friends. We are delighted to work with our neighbors at UMass to make these insights connected, actionable and measurable for the major giving, prospect research, annual giving and alumni engagement teams on all five UMass campuses.”

Advancement automation is a technology that combines real-time insights and best-in-class integrations with mission-critical alumni relations and development workflows in a beautiful, user-friendly platform. The EverTrue Platform connects insights from social sources like LinkedIn, Facebook, Zillow with the efforts of each department, helping fundraisers to work seamlessly towards shared engagement and fundraising goals. By streamlining the processes of donor discovery, annual giving segmentation, prospect management, major gift fundraising, volunteer management and stewardship efforts, teams are able to increase operational efficiency, personalize the donor journey and ultimately grow donations faster.

EverTrue is improving fundraising results for more than 300 partners ranging from public and private universities, to liberal arts colleges, to graduate and independent schools. The company recently announced that it secured $6MM in additional funding led by University Ventures with participation from existing investor Bain Capital Ventures.

About EverTrue

EverTrue is the leading advancement automation platform. Since 2010, EverTrue has been on a mission to build relationships in pursuit of a better world. Today, more than 300 institutions use EverTrue’s software and services to engage alumni, raise support and measure team progress in a beautiful, user-friendly platform. EverTrue’s advancement automation technology connects each department with best-in-class insights and each other, giving teams the tools they need to manage relationships across the giving pyramid and grow donations faster. EverTrue is headquartered in Boston, MA and is backed by University Ventures and Bain Capital Ventures. Visit EverTrue on the web at http://www.evertrue.com and follow on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About the UMass Foundation

The UMass Foundation is a private, non-profit corporation founded in 1950 to foster and promote the growth, progress and general welfare of the University of Massachusetts, recently ranked as the No. 1 public university in New England in the World University Rankings. The Foundation provides a depository for charitable contributions to UMass, manages the University’s endowment, and supports the fundraising efforts of the five UMass campuses – UMass Amherst, UMass Boston, UMass Dartmouth, UMass Lowell and UMass Medical School.