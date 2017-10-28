Humble & Rich - Enjoy Luxury at its Finest

Humble and Rich has today announced that their online luxury fashion boutique will launch in November 2017, making luxury women’s clothing and accessories available to customers worldwide. The new online boutique will feature clothing, bags, shoes, lingerie and more, all from the best brands from around the world. The site has a commitment to outstanding materials, design and fit, while eschewing many of the most ostentatious trends, providing the most stylish and timeless items for the humble and rich.

The new online store will offer free shipping and free returns on all items. The site is already live in exclusive preview mode, so individuals can see the kind of items they can look forward to purchasing when the online store officially launches. Items include beautiful arabesque bags from ALAÏA, beautiful strap heels from Aquazzura + Johanna Ortiz, and Alexander McQueen dresses.

Every item listed on the site (https://boutique.humbleandrich.com/) comes with detailed sizing and colour options, accompanied by high quality imagery, comprehensive descriptions of the materials and design influences, and easy and secure payment options. The range is designed to be complementary, meaning shoppers can bring together items from multiple designers to create unique looks.

A spokesperson for Humble and Rich explained, “We are very excited to be able to announce the official launch date of our online store. We have already begun to populate the store with some of our specially curated items, offering people a preview of what they can expect when the store goes live. Our mission is to bring together the classiest items from the best designers all over the world, and make them available to customers everywhere, for the best prices and with the best experience possible. We are excited to launch the site, and share these incredible items with a select, global clientele.”

About Humble and Rich: Humble and Rich is a website dedicated to luxury fashion. The website features an online boutique with the very best in women’s clothing. Dedicated curators take great time and care to compose the online boutique’s product line, which is composed of some of the best and most exciting new luxury items available. The site offers luxury clothing and accessories that promises understated elegance and a commitment to quality. For more information please visit: https://boutique.humbleandrich.com/ or https://humbleandrich.com/