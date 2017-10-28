Wilco to Open 3rd Store in Central Oregon

After a recent announcement of a new Bremerton, Washington store, Wilco has announced plans to also add a new store in Redmond, Oregon by mid-year of 2018.

Redmond will be the 20th Wilco store and 3rd location in Central Oregon; joining Bend and Prineville who originated from Wilco’s purchase of Round Butte Seed’s farm store business in 2013. Wilco later relocated the Bend site to its new location on Highway 20.

Wilco is a farmer and rancher owned agricultural cooperative with headquarters in Mount Angel, Oregon. In addition to the stores, Wilco also operates Hazelnut Growers of Oregon to process and market hazelnuts, provides bulk fuel and lubricants and agronomy services to full-time farmers and member-owners through a Valley Agronomics joint venture.

The new Redmond store will be located at 1649 Odem Medo Rd in the former Rite Aid and Redmond DMV sites. Mark Banta with Commercial Realty Advisors NW represented Wilco on the lease agreements to help bring the project to life.

Wilco’s portion of the building is nearly 39,000 square feet with over 20,000 square feet of retail space, 5,000 square foot covered greenhouse, full service dog grooming shop and the remainder dedicated to warehouse space with full service load out. Outside the warehouse is 12,000+ square feet yard space for fencing, gates, soils and equipment.

The sales floor features convenience True Value hardware and Benjamin Moore paint, Purina feeds and livestock supplies, a lawn and garden department, pet supplies and premium pet food brands with a full-service pet grooming shop.

The facility will also include a 5,000 square foot space dedicated to clothing that focuses on work wear and footwear with brands like Carhartt, Danner, Levi, Wrangler and Ariat.

Hiring will start early next year as the new store adds over 40 new jobs to the community. These positions include a variety of full-time and part time jobs including; Department Leads, Sales, Receiving, Groomers, Warehousers and Cashiers.

TJ Colson, Wilco’s Director of Store Operations, says, “The overwhelming support from the Bend and Prineville communities since the purchase of Round Butte Seed makes this an exciting opportunity. We’re pleased with the convenient access to this Redmond site and look forward to putting together a team to further serve Central Oregon customers.”

The new Wilco store is scheduled to open spring of 2018. For more information about Wilco or available jobs, visit http://www.wilco.coop.