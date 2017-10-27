American Equus Partners with Yale Polo

American Equus Yale Polo Irons "Yale polo is appreciative of the support from American Equus. Our players feel much more secure during their games since riding in the new American Equus Pro Edition Irons and having the personalized irons gives our team a exceptional team representation,"-Branden Van Loon, Head Coach of Yale Polo

American Equus, the manufacturer of luxury stirrups, spurs and horseshoes has begun to outfit the players of the oldest and most accomplished collegiate polo team in the United States, Yale Polo.

Founded over a century ago in 1903, Yale Polo's Intercollegiate teams have won an impressive 21 national titles, a record 19 men's championships and the first two women's championships ever awarded. Recognized for superior craftsmanship and innovative technology, American Equus is honored to continue their pursuit of perfection alongside the athletes of this distinguished polo club.

"American Equus is honored to be aligned with Yale Polo. Having our stirrups associated with the historic university and exceptional polo team is definitely a high point in our brands evolution," said David Shano, founder of American Equus.

American Equus exists on the cutting edge of design and technology, fusing the two with their revolutionary stirrups, spurs, and horseshoes that are ideal for all equestrian disciplines. Meticulously crafted out of lightweight and durable aluminum alloy, each product is 100% American made and hand-polished to add a luxurious finishing touch. The innovative collection of stirrups, spurs and horseshoes represent the perfect mixture of equestrian tradition and 21st century performance and ingenuity.

Crafted specifically for the polo industry, American Equus offers a new generation of polo stirrups to Yale athletes, made from solid and ultra-light 6061 T6 Aircraft Quality Billet Aluminum. Available in two models, the "Slim Edition" features a slim and quick change footbed while the "Pro Edition" has a interchangeable traction pin system to keep boots securely in place during a game.

"Yale polo is appreciative of the support from American Equus. Our players feel much more secure during their games since riding in the new American Equus Pro Edition Irons and having the personalized irons gives our team a exceptional team representation," commented Branden Van Loon, Head Coach of Yale Polo.

As polo has begun to see more personality on the field in the form of helmet designs and colors, Yale Polo Club appreciates the variety of color combinations and style elements available, making each pair of stirrups uniquely their own.

To learn more about American Equus and stay up to date on their innovative product lines,click here.

To learn more about Yale Polo Club, please click here.