Judi: Endpoint adjudication data quality management and workflow technology by AG Mednet

As part of its mission to move the clinical trial industry even closer to the goal of zero-delay clinical trials, AG Mednet will both attend and exhibit at several key industry events this fall. A leader in clinical trial technology innovation, AG Mednet is reimagining how endpoint adjudication can improve using automation through its new offering, Judi, and continues its longstanding role as the platform of choice for clinical trial image data submission and collection.

Company executives, including CEO and Founder Abraham Gutman, and Vice President, Business Development Brian Kelly, will be on hand at the following clinical trial industry shows:



Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) 2017 – Oct. 30-Nov. 1 in Denver.

Hosted by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, TCT is the world’s largest educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. For more than 25 years, TCT has been at the center of cutting-edge educational content, showcasing the latest advances in current therapies and clinical research. Visit or follow AG Mednet during the meeting at the Colorado Convention Center.

CNS Summit – Nov. 16-18 in Boca Raton, Fla.

CNS Summit’s mission is to have a positive impact on the success of clinical development programs. Visit AG Mednet’s booth for demonstrations of its leading imaging software solutions and Judi, first comprehensive electronic endpoint adjudication system to manage workflow and ensure data quality, helping sponsors and CROs manage clinical events from trigger to final adjudication.

With more than 1,000 attendees from the clinical trial community, PCT focuses on patient centricity, disruptive innovation and collaboration in order to accelerate clinical development and improve trial quality. Visit or follow AG Mednet during the meeting at the Amsterdam RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre.

For more information about AG Mednet’s work toward zero-delay clinical trials, please visit http://www.agmednet.com.

About AG Mednet

AG Mednet is the leading quality compliance partner for image data submission and collection, as well as endpoint adjudication and adverse event adjudication workflows. The company is a leading proponent of zero-delay clinical trials, and has supported more than 850 global imaging trials. Dozens of adjudication protocols are managed by sponsors and CROs using Judi. More than 45,000 registered users across thousands of investigator sites in more than 80 countries use AG Mednet to submit more than 12,000,000 images per month and adjudicate hundreds of events in projects sponsored by each of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies.