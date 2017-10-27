Private Investment Group Acquires King of Clubs Wine

The Napa Valley cult wine label, King of Clubs has been acquired by a venture capital company based out of Napa Valley, California. The wine that was hailed by journalists as the “King of Cabs” and “Best Cult Wine in Napa” will continue its growth under the new ownership.

Co-Founder, Justin Anthony stated, "I'm truly pleased that we were able to create such a phenomenal wine and that the brand will continue in the hands of a company that will provide the same passion and level of quality as we had envisioned when starting King of Clubs."

Co-Founder, Christopher R. King also issued the following statement, “For us, it was always about creating the best tasting wine in Napa Valley, and we feel like we did that.”

With the inaugural launch of its 2010 vintage, King of Clubs wine became renowned for its premium proprietary cabernet sauvignon blend. This acquisition for the private investment group provides a foothold into the elite world of exclusive, limited production wine. This expansion will allow them to create additional revenue streams for the King of Clubs brand.

“We are committed to continuing the core mission of producing the exceptional wine that our customers demand while developing new opportunities for growth,” said Chief Executive Officer Maddy Houghton.

More information on King of Clubs and to join the waitlist is available at kingofclubswine.com.