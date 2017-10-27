Electronics Contract Manufacturer ACDi to Exhibit at PCB Carolina

There’s consistently increased turnout year after year and we’re very excited to be an ongoing key electronics manufacturing services provider of the PCB Carolina community.

American Computer Development, Inc. (ACDi) is proud to announce that they will be exhibiting at the PCB Carolina, North Carolina's premier electronics trade show.

In addition to the keynote address by Susan Sanford, executive director for the Research Triangle Cleantech Cluster (RTCC), there will be 16 technical sessions, an exhibition hall and soldering workshops. This event is ideal for anyone in the electronics industry including those who work in product development, PCB design and contract manufacturing.

ACDi’s exhibit is at table 21 and will be staffed by Kim Boykin, Plant Manager, ACDi Nashville, NC location. “We’ve been a supporter of this show for a number of years,” said Mr. Boykin. “There’s consistently increased turnout year after year and we’re very excited to be an ongoing key electronics manufacturing services provider of the PCB Carolina community.”

About ACDi

Based in Frederick, MD and Nashville, NC, ACDi is an integral resource to companies who need a trusted partner for dynamic electronics manufacturing, engineering and design expertise to successfully bring their electronic products to market. Our product engineering services, PCB layout, NPI, electronics manufacturing services, testing, systems integration and product lifecycle management solutions enable OEMs to focus on their business while we focus on product realization and optimization. ACDi clients gain a hands-on extension to their business as we turn their concepts into functional product. Visit http://www.acdi.com for more information