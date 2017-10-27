Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab (BLI), the world’s leading independent evaluator of document imaging software, hardware, and services, today announced the recipients of the BLI PaceSetter awards for the Education market. Based on in-depth research conducted with participating companies, these awards recognize the document imaging vendors that offer the most impressive portfolios of hardware devices, software solutions, and technical and professional services for Education customers in two segments: K–12 school systems and Higher Education institutions.

The recipients of the BLI PaceSetter awards for the Education vertical are:

CANON U.S.A., INC.

BLI PaceSetter for Education: Higher Education

HP INC.

BLI Pacesetter for Education: K–12

“The education market is unique in its needs, expectations, and limitations. Fueled by the proper technology, learning can create a fantastic space for innovation, exploration, and advancement,” said Jamie Bsales, Director of Software Analysis for Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab. “But lofty aspirations often meet the headwinds of budget constraints, regulated curriculums, and entrenched processes, and it takes a special partner to overcome those. Our analysis showed that these industry pacesetters can do exactly that.”

For this study, BLI invited all leading document imaging OEMs to complete an exhaustive questionnaire detailing their education-relevant offerings in key areas including the vendors’ hardware portfolios, software portfolios, service and support offerings, professional services capabilities, security offerings in the space, and demonstrated market leadership. OEMs that opted to participate were also asked to make key personnel available for in-depth interviews with the Keypoint Intelligence analyst team to give a more complete picture of the vendors’ strategies for the education market. After gathering all the data, the analysts used a proprietary rating scale to calculate point totals in the key areas studied. Since learning environments and needs vary between K–12 and higher education, the analysts evaluated the offerings as they apply to each market individually.

A Proven Track Record in Higher Education

Canon U.S.A., Inc., stood out among its peers for higher education customers on several key metrics in BLI’s study. It offers an expansive range of document imaging hardware including imageFORMULA scanners, imageCLASS A4 printers and MFPs, imageRUNNER ADVANCE A3 MFPs, and production print devices for handling large-scale document and book printing in-house. Beyond document imaging, Canon’s product portfolio includes world-class still and video camera equipment that can be utilized by university sports programs and art departments, Axis video surveillance cameras for security and remote learning, and medical equipment for med schools and university-affiliated teaching hospitals.

Canon also scored well in the software category thanks to the flexible and feature-rich uniFLOW suite, the highly customizable Therefore information management platform, and its wide-ranging portfolio of partner solutions the company can deploy to suit just about any need. Canon has also proven itself a true partner with its university customers, offering internship programs, sports-program sponsorships, and underwriting for outreach programs that benefit both students and the surrounding communities.

Solutions Tailored to K–12 Needs

In the K–12 market, A4 printers and MFPs are arguably more important than centralized A3 devices thanks to their small footprints and relative affordability, and HP offers a complete lineup that is hard to beat. It also offers robust hardware for A3 output, along with the HP PageWide Enterprise and PageWide Pro families for fast, affordable color output. For school districts that maintain a central reprographics department, HP’s line of production-print hardware can handle any need. Beyond document imaging, HP’s hardware portfolio includes durable Chromebooks and Windows laptops designed expressly for K–12 customers (and the charging carts to keep them powered and secure), along with the unique HP Learning Studio bundle that brings the interactive “maker” model of learning to life.

HP also won its category thanks to a strong software portfolio tailored to K-12 educators. Most notable among those is HP Classroom Manager, a wide-ranging solution that lets teachers remotely manage student PCs (to blank screens and disable mouse/keyboard input during classroom instruction time, for example), share and collect files, create and collect tests and surveys, and much more. HP’s extensive print management programs can also help school districts get a handle on print output to lower expenditures.

About Keypoint Intelligence - Buyers Lab

Keypoint Intelligence is a one-stop shop for the digital imaging industry. With our unparalleled tools and unmatched depth of knowledge, we cut through the noise of data to offer clients the unbiased insights and responsive tools they need in those mission-critical moments that define their products and empower their sales.

For over 50 years, Buyers Lab has been the global document imaging industry’s resource for unbiased and reliable information, test data, and competitive selling tools. What started out as a consumer-based publication about office equipment has become an all-encompassing industry resource. Buyers Lab evolves in tandem with the ever-changing landscape of document imaging solutions, constantly updating our methods, expanding our offerings, and tracking cutting-edge developments.

About Buyers Lab PaceSetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, BLI PaceSetter awards recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including key vertical markets.

