Iconic careers don’t come any bigger than Engelbert Humperdinck’s. One would be hard-pressed to find anyone who isn’t familiar with his multi-platinum selling hits such as “Release Me”, “The Last Waltz” or “After the Lovin'”. These and many more of his hits have contributed greatly to 150 million worldwide album sales by the “King of Romance”, as Engelbert is lovingly nicknamed by his legion of fans. Just having entered a new decade of his life, the youthful Engelbert is also celebrating his 50th year in showbiz with the release of a brand new album 'The Man I Want to Be' on November 24, 2017 via OK! Good Records. Not content with being a legacy artist, Engelbert demonstrates effortlessly with this album (his first album of original material in over a decade), that he is very much a relevant artist for today’s audiences as he has been over the last five decades of his career.

Doubling as a love letter to his wife Patricia of 53 years who is suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease, 'The Man I Want To Be' presents the singer in a much more contemporary style and introspective mood, covering topics such as self realization (“The Man I Want To Be”, “I Followed My Heart”, “Absolute Beginner”), remorse (“How Can You Live”, “Prodigal Son”), and melancholic nostalgia (“Photograph”, “I’m Glad I Danced With You”). A collection of love songs crafted by stellar array of songwriters like Willie Nelson (“Crazy”), Jon Allen (“The Man I Want To Be”), Richard Scott (“Just Like The First Time”), Steve Mac (“Absolute Beginner”), Richard Marx and Fee Waybill (“How Can You Live”), it also includes two unexpected covers – Ed Sheeran’s “Photograph” and Bruno Mars’ “Just The Way You Are”, which are definite highlights of the album. Much more than simple cover versions, Engelbert gives the songs a much deeper reading- lyrically and musically. Another unexpected surprise is a duet with his talented nine year old granddaughter Olivia, “I’m Glad I Danced With You,” a bittersweet ode dedicated to his wife Patricia.

Engelbert will be taking the new songs on the road, making them an integral part of his ongoing 50th Anniversary Live tour to destinations both domestic and all around the world. Still doing up to a 100 shows every year is positive proof that there is no stopping the man. A special live show focused mostly on the new album is being arranged for the beginning of 2018 in Los Angeles. In a departure from his usual big room shows, this one will be in a much more intimate setting.

To celebrate his 50th anniversary in show business, his original label Decca Records released a comprehensive 'Greatest Hits' package in May of 2017, which promptly became a Top 5 Chart record in his home country of England. Decca honored his celebrated career with an additional 11 CD box set which includes Engelbert’s first 11 albums recorded for the label.

OK!Good Records previously released a double-CD of duets, 'Engelbert Calling', in September of 2014, which featured collaborations by Engelbert with fellow artists such as Elton John, Willie Nelson, Gene Simmons, Johnny Mathis, Charles Asznavour and many others, making a number of promotional appearances on radio and television.

'The Man I Want To Be' was produced by Jurgen Korduletsch and will be released on November 24, 2017 via OK! Good Records.

Stream the track "Photograph (Ed Sheeran)" sung by Engelbert Humperdinck on SoundCloud here.

Album Pre-Order links:

OK!Good Records Shop: http://bit.ly/2yNounk

iTunes/Apple Music: http://apple.co/2xOIdRf

Amazon CD: http://a.co/dd73k4C

Amazon Digital: http://a.co/dmAF3sS

Google Play: https://goo.gl/a6Jnbm

Tracklisting:

1. “Absolute Beginner” (Written by Steve Mac, Tia Sillers)

2. “The Man I Want to Be” (Written by Jon Allen, Jake Field)

3. “Just the Way You Are” (Written by Bruno Mars, Phillip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Khalil Walton, Khari Cain)

4. “How Can You Live” (Written by Richard Marx, Fee Waybill)

5. “Just Like the First Time” (Written by Richard Scott, Kelvin Andrews, Scott Ralph)

6. “Photograph” (Edward Sheeran, John McDaid, Martin Harrington, Thomas Leonard)

7. “I’m Glad I Danced With You (with Olivia)” (Louise Dorsey, Tony Toliver, Jim Martin)

8. “Prodigal Son” (Written by Tony Toliver, Jim Martin)

9. “I Followed My Heart” (Written by Jon Allen)

10. “Songs of Love” (Written by Joerg Evers, Louise Dorsey, Engelbert Humperdinck)

11. “Crazy” (Written by Willie Nelson)

12. “On Broadway” (Written by Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil)

13. “Welcome to My World” (Written by Ray Winkler, Johnny Hathcock)

14. “Our England” (Music by Les Reed OBE, Lyrics by Geoff Stephens)

Follow Engelbert Humperdinck:

Website – http://www.engelbert.com/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/OfficialEngelbertHumperdinck/

Twitter – https://twitter.com/ehumperdinck

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/thisisengelberthumperdinck/