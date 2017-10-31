Incept Honored As A Top Customer Service Provider

Incept has been named a top customer service provider and recipient of the 2017 Customer Service Award by Smart Business. Organizations were selected based on their superior customer service and their impact on raising awareness of the importance of customer service in the business world.

"It is quite an honor to be recognized as a top customer service provider alongside other world-class brands," states Incept's CEO, Sam Falletta. “To know that we are offering our clients and their customers the best of the best is very humbling.”

Incept is a contact center partner that supports co-sourced customer service conversations for some of the country’s most recognizable brands, including Microsoft, Serta, AARP, and the American Red Cross. Some of these conversations have helped companies save millions of dollars through the retention and acquisition of customers, while others have literally saved lives through successful blood donor recruitment. More than 20 million conversations on behalf of Incept clients have led to industry leading results, but it’s their attention to individual conversations and the lasting relationships they form between Incept clients and their customers that has etched out their competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Incept was recognized alongside the Cleveland Clinic, JACK Cleveland Casino, and Western Reserve Hospital. The entire list of honorees is published online here - https://www.regonline.com/builder/site/tab2.aspx?EventID=2015405

Recipients will be honored at a luncheon at The Silver Grille at The Higbee Building on November 2nd, 2017.

About Incept

Incept is a multi-channel contact center that strengthens the relationship between their clients and their clients’ customers with every interaction. Please visit http://www.inceptresults.com/

About Smart Business

Smart Business Magazine is a national chain of business management journals that offers insight, advice and strategy for C-level executives. Together, our 17 regional publications have featured more than 27,000 of the nation’s top CEOs, from Ted Turner to Mark Cuban, and received repeated accolades for journalistic excellence. Please visit http://www.sbnonline.com/

About Customer Service Awards

The 2017 Customer Service Awards recognize organizations who have demonstrated superior customer service and raise awareness of the importance of customer service in the business world. Honorees are recognized at a special luncheon on November 2, 2017, at The Silver Grille at the Higbee Building.