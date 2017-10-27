National Merchants Association Announces Groundbreaking ProAgent 2.0

As NMA moves up in the payments ecosystem — we want our partners to move up stream along with us.

National Merchants Association (NMA), a global merchant advocacy group and a leader in merchant services, recently announced the launch of the most ambitious partner agent program in the payments industry during its annual conference on Oct. 10th.

“Please allow me to introduce a program that NMA is very excited about — ProAgent 2.0,” NMA Founder and CEO Heather Petersen told the Fire and Ice conference crowd.

ProAgent 2.0 is a clear and concise pathway for agents and ISOs to grow their business to levels at which they can earn 80% splits on high risk accounts and 1.5¢ transaction fees on low risk accounts.

Participating agents and ISOs will be guided through a growth process developed by NMA that includes risk and underwriting training, support and certification with the ultimate goal of earning autonomy in the form of their own NMA-sponsored BIN space.

“(This is) a comprehensive partner program that is good business and stays in front of where the industry is headed,” Petersen said. “(It) will absolutely provide each of you the opportunity to take your business to new, exciting and more profitable levels.”

NMA, which has grown its revenues by 2,225% over the last three years and ranks No. 196 on the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing private companies, created ProAgent 2.0 to help its agents grow with the organization.

With ProAgent 2.0, NMA is offering step-by-step guidance and personalized training to facilitate each agent’s growth within the payments industry.

"With ProAgent 2.0, you can grow as much as you can handle,” said Senior Vice President of Sales and Support Brian Berkenbile. “As NMA moves up in the payments ecosystem — we want our partners to move up stream along with us. And we have created a clear way for you to do just that.”

Petersen reiterated NMA’s commitment to advocacy on behalf of its partner agents.

"When our agents win, we win,” Petersen said. “When they grow, we grow.”

To learn more about National Merchants Association and ProAgent 2.0, please visit NationalMerchants.com or call (866) 509-7199 to speak with a business development representative.

# # #

About National Merchants Association

National Merchants Association is a global leader in merchant payment processing services and is dedicated to helping merchants and agent partners grow their businesses by generating sales opportunities and maximizing profits. National Merchants Association is a true merchant advocate, working on behalf of businesses to eliminate the unnecessary and unreasonable fees associated with accepting electronic transactions. Visit http://www.NationalMerchants.com or call (866) 509-7199 for more information.