The Airport Advantage's ultralight design lets photographers pack more gear while staying under airlines’ increasingly vigilant weight restrictions. “With this, our smallest rolling camera bag, we help photographers solve one of their biggest headaches, which is how to keep their very expensive gear near them at all times on regional aircraft, as opposed to it being tossed into the hold," said Doug Murdoch, Think Tank's CEO and lead designer.

Think Tank Photo’s Airport Advantage rolling camera bag, which is designed to hold the maximum amount of gear that will fit in overhead bins or under seats on commuter or regional jets, was named “Best Camera Bag” by the judges of the 2017 Lucie Technical Awards. The Lucie Technical Awards honor large and small companies, as well as the individuals who have advanced the photographic industry in a given year.

“It is a tremendous honor for the Airport Advantage to be named a winner of this prestigious technical award,” said Think Tank Photo’s president and lead designer Doug Murdoch. “With this, our smallest rolling camera bag, we help photographers solve one of their biggest headaches, which is how to keep their very expensive gear near them at all times on regional aircraft, as opposed to it being tossed into the hold.”

ADDITIONAL FEATURES



Meets U.S. and International airline carry on requirements

Weighs only 5.9 lbs. (2.7 kg)

Dedicated laptop pocket fits up to 15” laptops in a padded sleeve

Custom designed retractable handle with inset channel on aluminum tubing for adds strength and durability

Tripod mount and water bottle pocket on side (Additional straps included for larger tripods)

YKK RC Fuse zippers, and closed-cell PU foam are the highest quality materials in the industry

Fit two camera bodies with lenses attached

Lockable zipper sliders (lock not included)

Interior zippered pockets for batteries, CF cards, filters and accessories

User replaceable retractable handle, wheels, wheel housings, and front foot

Custom-designed, high-performance, 80 mm super quiet wheels with sealed bearings

Seam-sealed rain cover included

Grab handles on three sides for lifting bag into overhead bins

Closed-cell foam dividers support heavy gear and maintain strength over time

Business card holder on top for identification

WHAT FITS



Gripped DSLR with lens attached, one standard size DSLR with lens attached, plus three to four additional lenses, and 15” laptop

Or, two gripped DSLRs with lenses detached plus three to four lenses

Or, two Mirrorless bodies with lots of lenses

MATERIALS

Exterior: For superior water-resistance, all exterior fabric has a durable water repellent (DWR) coating, plus underside of fabric has a polyurethane coating. The Airport Advantage is also constructed with 420D velocity nylon, YKK® RC Fuse (abrasion-resistant) zippers, custom designed extra tall skid plates, high performance 80mm super quiet wheels with sealed bearings, rubberized laminate reinforcement, and 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

Interior: 210D silver-toned nylon, polyurethane-backed Velex liner and dividers; closed-cell foam and reinforced PE board dividers; 2x polyurethane coated nylon 210T seam-sealed taffeta rain cover; nylon binding; 3-ply bonded nylon thread.

SPECIFICATIONS

Interior Dimensions: 12” W x 18” H x 4.9 – 6.4” D (30.5 x 45.7 x 12.4–16.3 cm)

Exterior Dimensions: 12.7” W x 19.5” H x 7.3” D (32.3 x 49.5 x 18.5 cm)

Laptop Compartment: 11.6” x 16.4” x 2.9” (29.5 x 41.6 x 7.4 cm)

Weight: 5.9 - 6.2 lbs. (2.7-2.8 kg)

About Think Tank Photo

Headquartered in Santa Rosa, California, Think Tank Photo is a group of designers and professional photographers focused on studying how photographers work and developing

inventive new carrying solutions that meet their needs. They are dedicated to using only the highest quality materials and design principles, and employing materials that are environmentally benign.

ABOUT LUCIE FOUNDATION

Lucie Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization whose three-tiered mission is to honor master photographers, discover and cultivate emerging talent, and promote the appreciation of photography, worldwide. Lucie Foundation presents a variety of programs throughout the year, including its signature program, The Lucie Awards.