Pearson Announces EDUCAUSE 2017 Lineup

Today, Pearson announced its lineup for EDUCAUSE 2017, as part of its “This is Digital Learning” theme for the conference. The theme highlights how technology is providing increased access to high-quality, affordable higher education opportunities that enhance the learning experience and prepare learners for success in college and beyond. In keeping with the theme of the conference, attendees who stop by the Pearson booth will have the opportunity to earn a Digital Learning Advocate badge. To earn the badge, they can attend sessions and try out the Cognitive Tutor Experience featuring Revel™ and IBM Watson. Pearson will also reveal the key findings of its “Perceptions of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Higher Education in 2017” survey of educators and learners at colleges and universities across the U.S.

Company thought leaders and educational partners will discuss and demonstrate the benefits of innovative and strategic solutions that harness the full potential of digital and immersive technologies to address challenges around access, retention, completion, and digital education. These include the growing adoption of the Digital Direct Access model, which provides students with immediate access to essential course materials starting on the first day of class, the networked post-secondary education experience, and immersive learning applications in higher education.

WHAT: EDUCAUSE, October 31-November 3, Philadelphia Convention Center, Pearson Booth #401.

WHO: College and university educators and administrators with a focus on teaching and learning, administration, instructional technology, information technology infrastructure, information systems or information technology leadership.

PEARSON PRESENTATION SCHEDULE:

Transition to Digital Summit

Monday, October 30, 2017, 1-7:00 PM EST, Marriott Downtown, Philadelphia, PA, Grand Ballroom Salons A&B, 5th Floor

What: This pre-conference workshop will provide a valuable opportunity for education sector experts, including academic and bookstore leaders, to collaborate, share, and learn about innovative approaches and best practices for improving access, achievement, and affordability through the digital delivery of course materials. The keynote address, “Paying the Price – College Costs, Financial Aid, and the Betrayal of the American Dream,” will be delivered by Sara Goldrick-Rab Scholar-Activist, Author, Professor, Temple University. Preregistration is required.

Presenters: Benjamin Compton, Course Materials Manager, Aztec Shops, San Diego State University; Jeff Ehrlich, Ed.D., Director of Special Projects and Strategic Initiatives,

Park University; Greg Fenton, CEO and Co-founder, RedShelf; Doreen Schwartz, Director of Business Services, Oakton Community College; Andrew Secundo, Student, Temple University; Brian Buckley, AVP, Digital Delivery & Analytics, Pearson; Tom Malek, Senior Vice President, Head of Partnerships, Pearson; and Tim Peyton, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Pearson

Sneak Peek/Flash Talk: See What Pearson and IBM Watson Are Cooking Up in the Labs

Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 10:30-11:00 AM, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Meeting Room 113C, 100 Level

What: Last year, Pearson and IBM announced a partnership to deliver Watson Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to higher education. This presentation will provide a progress report on the collaboration, and detail how an AI-based tutor can assist learners and instructors in closing the personalized learning gap.

Presenter: Lin Zhou, Program Director, IBM; Curtiss Barnes, Managing Director, Product Management and Design, Pearson; Victoria Mondelli, Executive Director, Office for Teaching Excellence, Mercy College; Erick Jenkins, Student, East Carolina University

Using Immersive Learning Technologies to Increase Student Success in College and Beyond, Pearson Booth #401

Wednesday, November 1, 12:00-1:30 PM

Thursday, November 2, 1:30-2:50 PM

What: Last year, Pearson and Microsoft announced an innovative partnership to explore the power of mixed reality, using HoloLens, to solve real challenges in areas of learning. Fast forward one year, and Pearson Immersive is preparing to bring a portfolio of mixed reality products to market in subjects including: Anatomy, Nursing and Chemistry. Pearson is also working on one of the largest VR implementations for release in 2018. Pearson Immersive is building more than 100 experiences tied to our higher education courseware in subjects, such as psychology, history, sociology and western civilization.

Pearson Immersive team members will lead highly interactive presentations and demonstrations. The team will also focus on how holographic learning at Bryn Mawr College impacted learners. Presenters will demonstrate how mixed reality and virtual reality can increase access to effective and innovative digital learning experiences that are designed to create better outcomes for individuals in education and the workforce.

Presenters: Palak Bhandari, Educational Technologist, Bryn Mawr College; Mark Christian, Global Director, Immersive Learning, Pearson

