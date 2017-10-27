It’s both a humbling and a gratifying experience to be recognized and to join a group of such talented, forward-thinking peers.

James Talerico, Managing Director / Executive Creative Director of leading healthcare marketing agency Heartbeat, has been recognized by DTC Perspectives as one of its second annual Agency Vanguard Award Winners.

DTC Perspectives is one of the leading forums for direct-to-consumer (DTC) advertising thought leaders. The Agency Vanguard award was created to recognize standout agency team members who are driving innovation and improving patient communications. Agency executives are selected based on their myriad accomplishments, vast influence on the future state of DTC launches or campaigns, and recognized contributions or service to patients as well as the DTC industry.

Mr. Talerico was awarded this honor following 20 decorated years in the advertising industry, beginning as a founding partner and creative leader of thoughtbubble productions in 1997. He would join Heartbeat as Chief Creative Officer in 2007 and go on to lead the agency to over 200 major industry awards during the last ten years. In 2017 alone, his work received multiple campaign-of-the-year nods, as well as an agency of the year nomination for Heartbeat. He recently assumed the new agency-leadership role of Managing Director / Executive Creative Director.

“It’s both a humbling and a gratifying experience to be recognized by DTC Perspectives and to join a group of such talented, forward-thinking peers,” Talerico noted. “I’m proud to be part of a community of healthcare marketers who are raising the ambitions and expectations of our industry. Each year we see more creativity, more innovation, and more positive impact on the health of the communities we serve. And that is a beautiful thing.”

Mr. Talerico and other award recipients were honored at a ceremonial dinner on October 26th, 2017—the culmination of the DTC Perspectives Forum on TV and Print conference in New York City.

About Heartbeat

Heartbeat is a full-service agency for healthcare Challenger Brands. Challengers are playing a high-stakes game—they must battle behemoth market leaders, upend ingrained treatment habits, or transform a “me-too” product into “yes-please.”

The agency is known for serving up distinctive strategies and differentiating approaches, ensuring a client’s market position is uniquely owned. They house strategy, creative, media & technology under a single roof for the tightest, most integrated campaigns possible. And Heartbeat looks to understand and extract maximum value from every dollar spent, constantly. All the necessary elements for Challengers to triumph.

That’s the philosophy, here’s the creds: 200 employees between NYC & LA; 6 agency leaders with a decade+ of tenure; a pile of awards from the likes of the Mannys, MM&M, OMMA & Clio, not to mention an Agency of the Year nom to boot; and led by a Managing Director who dared to be quoted as follows, “We celebrate people who stand up and say, ‘You know what? This is dumb.’” Damn straight.

For more information about Heartbeat, please contact Jared Watson at jared.watson(at)weareheartbeat(dot)com or 646.701.6240.