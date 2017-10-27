180 Medical Named One of the Best Companies to Work in Oklahoma

I think that the positivity, compassion for others, and teamwork displayed throughout our company play a huge role in making 180 Medical a great environment for our employees.

180 Medical, one of America's largest home delivery providers of sterile-use catheters, ostomy, and urologic disposable medical supplies, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the Best Companies Group as a Best Place to Work in Oklahoma, which was featured in The Journal Record. This is the eighth year 180 Medical has been named to the list.

The achievement highlights the company culture that attracts so many talented individuals in the Oklahoma City area and throughout the state. The list is based in large part on anonymous feedback from employees of the companies that choose to be considered. The process allows employees to share their feedback of their experience working for the company and gauge their satisfaction or dissatisfaction with the workplace. The company/workplace is also researched and evaluated based on its company policies, practices, benefits, and demographics.

“I think that the positivity, compassion for others, and teamwork displayed throughout our company play a huge role in making 180 Medical a great environment for our employees,” says Angie Christopher, HR Director. “We are so happy and proud to be considered one of the top employers in the state based on the feedback from our own employees.”

Based in Oklahoma City, the company is dedicated to meeting the supply needs of customers with chronic medical diagnoses such as urinary incontinence, spinal cord injuries, spina bifida, colon cancer, Crohn’s disease, and many other conditions that require catheter or ostomy supplies. 180 Medical is a subsidiary of ConvaTec, a leading global medical products and technologies company.

180 Medical would like to thank all those who participated in the survey as well as the Best Companies Group for awarding 180 Medical with this very prestigious award.

About 180 Medical:

180 Medical is one of America's largest home delivery providers of sterile-use catheters, ostomy, and urologic disposable medical supplies. Based in Oklahoma City, the company is dedicated to meeting the supply needs of customers with chronic medical diagnoses such as urinary incontinence, spinal cord injuries, spina bifida, colon cancer, Crohn’s disease, and many other conditions that require catheterization and ostomy supplies. 180 Medical is a subsidiary of ConvaTec, a leading global medical products and technologies company.