AMRI’s SSCI Launches In Vitro Bioequivalence Testing Capabilities

SSCI, part of AMRI’s Global Analytical Services, today announced the availability of in vitro bioequivalence testing services. A successfully developed generic drug product is expected to be pharmaceutically equivalent to its reference listed drug (RLD), bioequivalent to the RLD, and, consequently, therapeutically equivalent. According to 21 CFR 320.24, different types of evidence may be used to establish bioequivalence for pharmaceutically equivalent drug products, including in vivo and/or in vitro testing.

“Companies are required to conduct bioequivalence testing using the most accurate, sensitive, and reproducible approach available among those set forth in the regulations,” explains Adam Myers, Ph.D., senior research investigator, SSCI. “SSCI provides cGMP dissolution support for APIs and a wide variety of dosage forms in various media systems, including biorelevant media, to meet these regulatory requirements. Our experience in comparative dissolution, combined with a variety of technologies and techniques and expertise in solid-state chemistry, positions us well for in vitro bioequivalence testing of various drug products. We have years of expertise that enables us to develop and validate appropriate methods for accurate quantitation in bioequivalence studies and solve complex dissolution issues for our customers rather than just identify a problem.”

In vitro bioequivalence studies are recommended for non-absorbed drugs, topical drugs, locally acting emulsions and suspensions, as well as multi-strength product equivalency. A few of the products for which in vitro bioequivalence studies are exclusively recommended by the FDA include: sucroferric oxyhydroxide¹, sevelamer carbonate² and hydrochloride³, cholestyramine⁴, colesevelam hydrochloride⁵, and lanthanum carbonate⁶.

SSCI has recently developed experimental conditions for conducting the required phosphate binding studies for sucroferric oxyhydroxide bioequivalence evaluation. At the upcoming 2017 AAPS Annual Meeting being held Nov. 12-15, 2017 in San Diego, SSCI will be featuring a poster presentation entitled, “In Vitro Bioequivalence Method Development for Sucroferric Oxyhydroxide,” on November 14, from 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm, in Forum No. 2, at the San Diego Convention Center.

About SSCI

AMRI SSCI, LLC (SSCI), a division of AMRI, provides industry leading contract solid-state and analytical testing services and exists to help companies in the pharmaceutical, food, agrochemical, and other chemical industries develop better products and get them to market more quickly. Over the past quarter century, SSCI has provided comprehensive cGMP research and analytical services in the characterization and chemistry of solid materials, with particular expertise in small and large molecules being investigated for pharmaceutical use. SSCI’s offerings include early candidate support services (in vitro analysis, stability, solubility, dissolution, excipient compatibility), solid-form screening and polymorph, salt and co-crystal screening, form selection, particle engineering (process development, particle size method development), property improvement, crystallization of difficult materials, process control, biochemical analysis, full analytical chemistry support including method development and validation, intellectual property consulting and litigation support, and related research activities. For more information about in vitro bioequivalence testing, dissolution and solid-state services, please contact 1-800-375-2179 (1-765-463-0112).

About AMRI

AMRI, a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization, partners with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, AMRI’s team combines scientific expertise and market-leading technology to provide a complete suite of solutions in Discovery, Development, Analytical and Solid State Services, API Manufacturing and Drug Product. For more information about AMRI, visit http://www.amriglobal.com.

