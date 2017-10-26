Clearwave to Exhibit at CentricityTM Healthcare User’s Group (CHUG)

Clearwave, the healthcare industry’s only data authentication and patient registration platform, today announced it will be exhibiting at the upcoming CentricityTM Healthcare User’s Group (CHUG) in New Orleans. In addition, Marta Moura, associate vice president of site operations for Clearwave’s partner, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, will present at the conference.

Moura’s presentation, “Using Technology For Greater Patient Satisfaction & Net Revenue,” will discuss recent research on patient satisfaction and the studies behind “what patients really want” when it comes to their health care experience, and discuss ways health care organizations can provide a more consumer centered experience, resulting in patient satisfaction and improved revenues.

The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center (GLFHC) Clinical Informatics team was awarded the Centricity STAR Award for large ambulatory practices at the Centricity Live Convention in Boston in May 2017. The team received the award for the successful implementation of its Clinical Decision Support engine that runs all electronic medical record reminders and prompts.

“Patients are looking for more control over their health care experience causing office staff and providers to take more responsibility for the patient priorities outside of day-to-day patient management,” said Gerard White, president and CEO of Clearwave. “By incorporating technology into what previously were time consuming and mundane processes, providers like GLFHC have been able to focus on improving the patient experience providing better care and a more satisfying patient experience.”

CHUG will be held October 26-28, 2017, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Moura will present at 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday, October 27, 2017. Visit the Clearwave booth #505 to learn more about its technologies and solutions to improve the patient registration process.

About Clearwave

Clearwave’s registration platform allows authenticated patient data to flow from a patient and any healthcare provider. Clearwave’s platform includes full integration to any Electronic Medical Record (EMR), Practice Management (PM) or Hospital Information System (HIS) product. Clearwave’s platform provides the patient with multiple self-service options including Clearwave’s Mobile Pre-check-in solution.