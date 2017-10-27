We are proud to recognize these physicians who are not only committed to our mission, but embrace all that RESOLVE stands for – improving the lives of people struggling to build their family.

RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is pleased to welcome four new members to RESOLVE’s Physicians Council. Membership of this council is composed of leading physicians in the United States who are deeply committed to RESOLVE’s mission to ensure that all people challenged in their family building journey reach resolution through being empowered by knowledge, supported by community, united by advocacy, and inspired to act.

RESOLVE welcomes the following new members to the Physicians Council:



Joseph B. Davis, DO, Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York

Jani R. Jensen, MD, Reproductive Medicine and Infertility Associates

Mark P. Leondires, MD, Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut

Alison Zimon, MD, CCRM-Boston

“We are proud to recognize these physicians who are not only committed to our mission, but embrace all that RESOLVE stands for – improving the lives of people struggling to build their family,” said Barbara Collura, President / CEO, RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association. “These physicians have not only made a significant investment annually in ensuring RESOLVE has the resources to fulfill its mission, but they offer their advice, counsel, and leadership on RESOLVE’s Physicians Council.”

Davis, Jensen, Leondires, and Zimon join the twelve members currently sitting on the Physicians Council:



Jason G. Bromer, MD, Shady Grove Fertility

Marcelle Cedars, MD, University of California San Francisco Medical Center, Center for Reproductive Health

Alan Copperman, MD, Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York

Kevin J. Doody, MD, The Center for Assisted Reproduction

Richard V. Grazi, MD, Genesis Fertility

Jason Griffith, MD, Houston Fertility Institute

Gilbert L. Mottla, MD, Shady Grove Fertility

Samantha Pfeifer, MD, The Ronald O. Perelman and Claudia Cohen Center for Reproductive Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical College

Isaac E. Sasson, MD, PhD, Shady Grove Fertility

Peter N. Schlegel, MD, New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Christine Skiadas, MD, Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates/Atrius Health

Eric A. Widra, MD, Shady Grove Fertility

One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age is has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. For more information, please visit http://www.resolve.org.

RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association is a national nonprofit patient advocacy organization. One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. Founded in 1974, RESOLVE provides free support groups in more than 200 communities; is the leading patient advocacy voice; and serves as the go-to organization for anyone challenged in their family building. For more information, visit http://www.RESOLVE.org.