Modjeski and Masters Wins Third Contract from NCDOT

We have a long history working with the NCDOT and believe this intimate knowledge of its bridges will allow us to continue maximizing the value of the department’s investment in their transportation program.

Modjeski and Masters, a nationwide leader in the design, inspection and rehabilitation of all bridge types, including long-span and movable structures, today announced its selection for the Structures Management Unit Support - Limited Services Contract with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

Under this contract, Modjeski and Masters will perform bridge design, bridge preservation design, working drawing reviews, vessel collision and fender design, structure utility attachment design, load ratings, and structural, electrical and mechanical design, inspection and rehabilitation of movable bridges on an as needed basis for NCDOT’s bridge program.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the NCDOT as part of this Structures Management Unit Support contract,” said Jason Doughty, associate and lead of the Raleigh office for Modjeski and Masters. “We have a long history working with the NCDOT and believe this intimate knowledge of its bridges will allow us to continue maximizing the value of the department’s investment in their transportation program.”

This selection marks the third contract win this year for Modjeski and Masters from the NCDOT including its fourth consecutive Movable Bridge On-Call contract and an Emergency Express Design-Build Bridge Replacement contract. Dating back to the 1976 design of the Isabel Holmes bascule bridge, Modjeski and Masters has continued to work closely with NCDOT over the past four decades. To further strengthen this relationship with NCDOT, Modjeski and Masters opened its Raleigh office in 2016.

About Modjeski and Masters

Modjeski and Masters is one of the world’s leading bridge engineering firms, with a reputation for technical excellence and innovation that goes beyond current standards. Established more than 120 years ago, the firm is responsible for the design and maintenance of some of our nation’s most recognizable structures. Services include fixed and movable bridge design, inspection and rehabilitation, and all facets of life-cycle maintenance, research and code development. For more information, including in-depth videos of Modjeski and Masters at work, please visit http://www.modjeski.com.