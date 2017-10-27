We are proud of and applaud each finalist and congratulate Halyard on its win

EtQ is pleased to announce the 2017 Innovation Award winner was Halyard Health.

As part of EtQ’s commitment to fostering innovation within its customer base, EtQ continues to celebrate customer ingenuity with its successful award program. The EtQ Innovation Excellence Award Program recognizes those customers who have implemented EtQ’s software in innovative ways to address a key business challenge that has significantly impacted their business.

Halyard Health was identified as the 2017 first place winner at EtQ’s Annual User Conference in Chandler AZ. DuPont and Leidos were finalists. Halyard showcased its Audit Management module which was designed, developed and implemented on the central principles of Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) and meets the requirements of five countries regulatory requirements of ISO-13485 and other Medical Device Regulations.

Halyard Health was awarded first prize placing them on top of their last year’s trophy of third prize.

“Each year we are excited to see the innovation and integration that goes beyond the standard,” stated Glenn McCarty, Chief Executive Officer of EtQ. “We are proud of and applaud each finalist and congratulate Halyard on its win.”

About Halyard Health

Halyard Health is a medical technology company focused on advancing health and healthcare by delivering clinically-superior products and solutions in infection prevention, surgical solutions, respiratory health, digestive health, and pain management. Halyard sells its recognized brands and products in more than 100 countries, and holds leading market positions in multiple categories across the portfolio. For more information, visit http://www.halyardhealth.com.

Formerly part of Kimberly-Clark, Halyard Health became an independent company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia on November 1, 2014. Halyard operates 11 global manufacturing facilities with 12,000 employees worldwide.

About EtQ

EtQ is the leading Quality, EHS, Operational Risk and Compliance management software provider for identifying, mitigating and preventing high-risk events through integration, automation and collaboration. At the core of EtQ’s framework is a compliance management platform that enables organizations to implement best-in-class compliance processes configured to meet their existing processes, create new compliance processes and automate and control their compliance ecosystem. EtQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices located in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about EtQ and its various product offerings, visit http://www.etq.com or blog.etq.com.