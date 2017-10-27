BarBurrito celebrates its 50th store opening by donating to local food bank, Knights Table. “The popularity of our cuisine and the success of our franchisees, has allowed us to expand aggressively, with a focus on growth and giving back for the foreseeable future.”

BarBurrito Restaurants Inc., a Canadian quick service restaurant chain specializing in quality Mexican fare, is celebrating its 50th franchised location with the opening of a store inside the Bramalea City Centre food court on November 1st, 2017. For every Burrito sold during opening week (11/01 – 11/08), BarBurrito will donate 50 cents to the Knights Table, a local Brampton food bank that provides hot meals and additional services to members of the community who are facing issues of hunger, poverty, and homelessness.

Alex Shtein, President, BarBurrito Restaurants Inc. stated: “BarBurrito was founded on one simple idea – to serve our neighbours, families and friends quality Mexican fare that could be savored and appreciated. With the opening of the 50th BarBurrito location, we would like to take this opportunity to give back to those same neighbours that helped us get this far.”

Some of the first BarBurrito locations opened in The Region of Peel, 6 years ago. Jean Solorzano, Franchisee, remembers: “It feels like yesterday that we opened the 3rd BarBurrito down at 40 Bristol Road in Mississauga and then the 6th just outside Bramalea Mall not too long after that. We are very grateful and happy to show our appreciation within areas of the community that need it most.”

Jean is just one example of the many hardworking franchisees that strive to roll up the best burritos, quesadillas and tacos that their respective communities have ever tasted. “The popularity of our cuisine and the success of our franchisees, has allowed us to expand aggressively, with a focus on growth and giving back for the foreseeable future,” said Sameer Lalji, Director of Operations.

About BarBurrito Restaurants Inc.: BarBurrito Restaurants Inc. is a national QSR franchise based out of North York, ON. Founded in 2005, on the premise of providing their patrons with quality, signature Mexican food items, the company is operating in 5 provinces, with 2018 openings in the Maritimes and B.C. – giving them presence, coast-to-coast. BarBurrito has been featured in major publications like Toronto Life and more recently, Canadian Business Franchise.

About Knights Table: For over 26 years Knights Table has served the needs of people dealing with issues of poverty and homelessness in the Region of Peel. The staff and volunteers assist clients regardless of colour, culture, religion, economic status, gender, sexual orientation or social condition. Supported by various levels of government, businesses, charitable foundations, churches and individuals they are able to serve over 74,000 meals annually to those in need.

