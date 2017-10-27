BodyGuardz Trainr Pro This is the perfect active lifestyle companion for iPhone X and 8

BodyGuardz®, leading provider of mobile device protection, proudly introduces Trainr™ and Trainr Pro™—high-performance iPhone cases for iPhone X and 8 models that enhance the active, on-the-go lifestyle through soft sport-grip materials, athletic-grade impact protection and a one-hand, quick-release armband.

Trainr Pro uniquely takes exercise flexibility to the next level with a reflective removable armband created for even the most vigorous workout sessions. Trainr Pro quickly transforms from an everyday case, into a comfortable workout accessory, and back again with a quick press.

“Trainr and Trainr Pro are fun, active mobile accessories,” said Ryan Noel, BodyGuardz’ senior brand manager. “Whether you love running, lifting weights or simply appreciate comfortably keeping your phone close at hand, the Trainr family’s soft, grippy feel and robust bulk-free impact protection is an innovative, active lifestyle companion.”

The stand-alone BodyGuardz Trainr case is the perfect solution for those desiring Trainr Pro’s look-and-feel without the detachable armband. Universally, both Trainr Pro and Trainr offer several protective features:



Soft elastomer material found in fitness wearables provides comfort/grip to prevent accidental drops

Transparent polycarbonate back to keep the phone scratch-free, without hiding its color or design

Shear thickening Unequal® pro-athlete technology that protects the phone from impact damage

The Trainr Pro ($49.95) and Trainr ($39.95) for iPhone X and 8/8 Plus are available in various color configurations, and can be purchased at Best Buy, select Target locations, or online at BodyGuardz.

About BodyGuardz

Founded in 2002, BodyGuardz is committed to offering top-quality solutions and services at competitive prices. The company prides itself in providing products, service and delivery that customers notice as a step above the rest. BodyGuardz designs reliable mobile device accessories that keep up with today’s active lifestyles. To learn more, visit BodyGuardz.

About Parent Company BGZ brands™

BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” Formerly known as BodyGuardz, BGZ brands has become the powerhouse parent company of three distinct consumer electronic accessory brands—BodyGuardz, a leading device protection company; Lander®, expedition-inspired accessories for the explorer in all of us; and MOXYO®, modern accessories for you. For more information, visit BGZ brands.

