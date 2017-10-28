A new man-for-man dating service, Platinum Men’s Matchmaking, recently launched to provide upscale gay men with a new level of heightened security while in search of a potential romantic partner. The one-of-a-kind concierge and website targets New York City metropolitan area men, ages 20 to 65, and is designed to protect clients by eliminating the risks linked to known dating Apps or off-website Ads. Platinum Men’s Matchmaking differentiates from other widely used dating services, because potential members must go through a discreet three-step filtering process that includes a full background check. For more info on how to become a client and the limited-time only trial membership offer, visit http://platinummensmatchmaking.com.

Platinum Men’s Matchmaking focuses on screening members to provide the highest level of discretion for clients. In recent years, the gay dating App culture has exploded into mainstream conversations, allowing opportunistic men a platform to take advantage of people that are looking for sincere connections. General dating services and commonplace Apps have the potential to make users feel secluded and desensitized to the world around them. Platinum Men’s Matchmaking staff members have taken on a primary role to guard the affluent gay community from apparent threats.

“Finding a compatible man on a dating App or through other dating services has become increasingly difficult to navigate, due to consistent encounters with various types of scammers, abrasive personalities, and men with criminal backgrounds,” said company spokesperson, Anthony Howard. “Our goal at Platinum Men’s Matchmaking is to find the finest, brightest, and most aspiring eligible matches. We do so by filtering out ninety-five percent of applicants and eliminating some of the complexities that are related to the man-to-man dating process.”

Platinum Men’s Matchmaking allows clients to experience top services that include: 24-hour customer service; an average of only six members for every one client; and direct access to the company CEO who interacts as an individual romantic concierge – all at just a fraction of the cost of other known commonplace dating service competitors.

“We only match our elite clients with up-and-coming selected members to ensure that together they make a powerful life partnership,” said Howard. “Our competitive pricing and ongoing discreet interaction ensures a client will no longer deal with unwanted dating mishaps, that will ultimately cost more money and time in the long run. Other dating services on the market are double the price and make you do all the work. We are excited to fill a void for upscale gay men and help them find a true perfect match.”

Platinum Men’s Matchmaking client membership packages include three service levels: 3-months; 6-months; or 12-months. For more info on how to join and to learn about the limited-time only trial membership, visit Platinum Men’s Matchmaking at http://platinummensmatchmaking.com.

About Platinum Men’s Matchmaking:

PLATINUM MEN’S MATCHMAKING is a new one-of-a-kind website that serves as a filtered concierge dating service for men seeking men, ages 20 to 65. Our top priority is to ensure that clients meet high-quality men in the most discreet way possible. From start to finish, we thoroughly engage and guide our clients to the life partner that they seek.

Platinum Men’s Matchmaking staff members spend countless hours sorting through potential applications to bring top men into our office for a signature series of interviews. With direct access to our company CEO around-the-clock, every client benefits from their own personal romantic concierge – at just a fraction of the cost associated with other known commonplace dating service competitors, that make their clients do all the work. For more info about Platinum Men’s Matchmaking, how to become a client, or interested in scheduling an interview to become a member, visit our website: http://platinummensmatchmaking.com.