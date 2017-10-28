Pond Lehocky was a proud sponsor of the 3rd Annual Philadelphia PD vs NYPD Ballgame in support of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Survivors Fund Game. The game took place on Saturday, October 14th at Arm & Hammer Park in Trenton, NJ.

The traditional sporting event, played between Philadelphia’s police department and New York City’s, began over 90 years ago, when the money raised first benefitted each departments’ Survivor Fund. Today, the tradition stands: proceeds from the game benefit the FOP Survivors Fund, a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance and support to the families of police officers who have been injured or killed in the line of duty.

The FOP Survivors Fund was established to not only remember the sacrifice of each officer, but also to acknowledge the sacrifice made by each of the surviving families.