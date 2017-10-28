ExchangeMonitor Publications & Forums is excited to announce SOC, LLC as the Grand Sponsor for the 2018 Nuclear Deterrence Summit. This Summit brings together leaders from across the U.S. nuclear enterprise to discuss high-level policy changes.

Consistently ranked on the global Defense News Top 100 List of defense companies, SOC, A Day & Zimmerman Company, is a trusted global provider of mission solutions with a history of assuring safe and effective operations for U.S. government and commercial customers. SOC provides the delivery of mission critical safeguards and security, facility management and operations, engineering, explosive ordnance storage and disposal, international logistics, and life support services.

“We are excited to announce SOC’s support of the 10th Annual Nuclear Deterrence Summit,” said Kristy Keller, Brand Director, ExchangeMonitor Publications & Forums. “SOC is a leader within the defense industry and their participation will bring a valuable perspective on national security, nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and modernization to the event. The Nuclear Deterrence Summit is the perfect opportunity for industry trailblazers, like SOC, and government to come together to discuss the future of the nuclear complex.”

The 2018 Nuclear Deterrence Summit will explore the theme The Administration’s New Nuclear Posture Review. The final document of the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) is set to be released just months before the Summit takes place, and will cover each leg of the nuclear triad. The review will detail the administration’s priorities for modernization and how this effort will relate to the nation’s policies on nonproliferation, arms control and keeping the nation safe from nuclear attack as well as continuing efforts by the Department of Homeland Security and Nuclear Detection Office to combat future nuclear smuggling and terrorism activities.

The Summit gives attendees access to executives representing some of the world’s most influential organizations and government agencies working in the nuclear deterrence and nonproliferation areas. Through a day and a half of conference sessions and networking events, attendees will get high-level strategic updates from high-profile and expert speakers who are moving the industry forward, and connect with one another to create business for 2018 and beyond. To view the agenda, go to http://www.deterrencesummit.com/2018-agenda/

Taking place February 20-22 at the Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City in Arlington, VA, 2018 marks the 10 year anniversary of the annual Summit. With over 350 expected from companies and government agencies, including General Dynamics, Jacobs, AECOM, Booz Allen Hamilton, TechSource, Bechtel, Huntington Ingalls Industries / Stoller Newport News Nuclear (SN3), Navarro, National Nuclear Security Administration, Honeywell, Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board, Sandia National Laboratory, and more, the 2018 Nuclear Deterrence Summit is a can’t miss event.

To learn more and to register, visit http://www.deterrencesummit.com.

About ExchangeMonitor, a division of Access Intelligence, LLC

ExchangeMonitor Publications & Forums publishes professional newsletters and creates, manages and sponsors forums, colloquiums and workshops to facilitate an exchange of views and information on critical programs and policies. Areas of focus include: the Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management and the cleanup of the nuclear legacy of the Manhattan Project and the Cold War; the National Nuclear Security Administrative and the current U.S. nuclear weapons complex; and the commercial radioactive waste industry.

About SOC,

SOC LLC, A Day & Zimmerman Company, is a trusted provider of integrated security and critical infrastructure solutions carrying out and enabling national security missions globally in support of the U.S. Government, international organizations, and corporations. Originally founded as a security contractor supporting the U.S. Departments of Energy, Defense, and State, SOC has since broadened its portfolio to include a wide area of critical mission support, base operations, and cleared staffing services for the Federal Government. SOC is a company of more than 5,000 highly-trained and experienced personnel running some of the most sensitive and complex assignments around the world. As a part of Day & Zimmermann, SOC has consistently ranked among the leading companies on the Defense News Top 100 List each year.