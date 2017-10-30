Cook Cares Tournament Team Members Visit Jamie Reynolds at Sisu "No matter what the cost, being able to help those kids is priceless to our organization.” - Greg Swinks

Cook Cares, the foundation for Cook Construction | Real Estate, second annual Chipping in for Charity Golf Tournament at Royal Lakes Country Club raised over $30,000 for local children’s charity Sisu on Monday October 2nd.

Greg Swinks, tournament founder and COO for Cook praised the sponsors and participants of this year’s event for making it such a successful tournament for Sisu. “This event doesn’t happen without the support of our vendor partners who constantly show up to help us support kids in our community,” stated Swinks.

Highlights from the day’s activities included a presentation from Sisu Executive Director Jamie Reynolds who thanked each participant for helping Sisu achieve their fundraising goals this year through their sponsorship donations.

Sisu — formerly known as Challenged Child & Friends — is working hard this year to raise the funds for their basic cost of operation in addition to the necessary funds to replace the flooring of their facility for their little ones to have a better surface to play and learn. In addition, the facility hopes to be able to purchase new HATCH learning computers and remodeling their bathrooms that are in a desperate need of updates. This year’s tournament allowed Cook the chance to support Sisu’s continued efforts to provide quality care for children from 6 weeks to 6 years old.

Sisu — located off Murphy Blvd in Gainesville, GA — is a one of a kind opportunity for families to the integrate the early learning and special needs process of development for children in 13 counties throughout North Georgia. The program offers a one of a kind educational experience where kids with and without special needs learn and interact alongside each other.

During Cook’s tour of the facility, Reynolds allowed Cook to see firsthand the impact that funds would make on the facility to help them upgrade basic conditions for the kids who are provided everything from basic pre-school development to on-site nursing care for more specialized circumstances in feeding and development.

“When we spoke to Sisu about their needs and discovered that one of the things they were hoping to be able to raise funds for was new flooring — we knew it was a perfect fit for this year’s tournament,” stated Swinks. “They understand the cost and value of flooring and renovations. No matter what the cost, being able to help those kids is priceless to our organization.”

Owner Keith Cook reiterated that “Cook’s missions is all about building better communities and helping organizations like Sisu is a part of that growth.”

Cook Cares is a division of Cook Construction | Real Estate —a uniquely position construction and real estate development group — that strives to develop better communities and in turn better quality of life. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Cook Residential, Cook General Contracting, Cook Management, Cook Real Estate Services, Cook Academy of Real Estate, Cook Grading, and the Cook Cares Foundation.