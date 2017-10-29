MIOsoft has been named a Visionary for data quality tools by Gartner, Inc., a global leading IT research firm. This recognition comes in the new 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools and is based on MIOsoft's ability to execute and completeness of vision.*

This is the fourth consecutive year MIOsoft has been recognized in the Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools, based on evaluation of its MIOvantage data quality software.

"We've had another strong year in 2017, and we're looking forward to continuing to help companies around the world get truly trustworthy data," said Jordan Barrette, MIOsoft's chief operating officer. "We see our repeated recognition by Gartner as a reflection of our ability to help our customers succeed."

As described by Gartner, "Visionaries are innovators. Visionaries demonstrate a strong understanding of trends in the market, such as business audience focus, trust-based governance, growth in data diversity, low data latency, data quality analytics, intelligent capabilities (such as machine learning), new deployment options (such as cloud and IoT edge deployment), and alternative pricing models (such as open-source and subscriptions). Visionaries' product capabilities are mostly aligned with these trends, but not as completely as Leaders. Although Visionaries may deliver good customer experiences, they may lack the scale, market presence, brand recognition, customer base and resources of Leaders."*

MIOsoft introduced its MIOvantage data quality software brand in 2014. While creating the core technology behind MIOvantage, MIOsoft strove to create a solution that will never get stuck in the middle of solving a unique or complex problem.

In addition to the MIOvantage software, MIOsoft offers data services, through which customers can fast-track a project that uses MIOvantage—whether that's a migration, integration, analysis, entity resolution, or something else—by having the benefit of an experienced MIOvantage consultant at the helm.

"While the business world is starting to realize that data quality is important, the idea that quality needs to be about fixing problems in addition to identifying them is still taking hold," said Barrette. "We're excited to be helping our customers stay ahead of that curve and to help transform other companies to do the same."



Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Tools: Mei Yang Selvage, Saul Judah, Ankush Jain, 24 October 2017.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MIOsoft Corporation

MIOsoft provides industry-leading software and services for companies that need to trust their data.

A deep commitment to customer success guides MIOsoft in ensuring that its MIOvantage software can provide real, practical solutions at the enterprise scale, even when data challenges are complex and unique. Companies worldwide have used MIOsoft to overcome the obstacles preventing them from getting the most out of their data.

Founded in 1998, MIOsoft has a global presence through MIOsoft Corporation (U.S.A), MIOsoft Deutschland GmbH (Germany), and MIOsoft (Beijing) Corporation (China). Learn more at https://www.miosoft.com.