Paint Spray Gun Extender Invented (AVZ-1548)

Professional RV and truck painters use paint spray guns while on a job. These particular tools can also be tricky when painting higher-up or hard-to-reach areas of a truck or motorhome, including the roof, because it requires the painter to climb a ladder and potentially strain or overreach to complete the job.

A professional painter and inventor from Sturgis, Mich., has invented LONG ARM, a device that enables a paint spray gun to be effectively operated in hard-to-reach and high areas. "As a professional painter, I saw a need for a device that allows me to use my spray gun in hard to reach areas," said the inventor. "My invention is convenient because it saves me time and safe because it eliminates the need to climb a ladder." LONG ARM saves time and effort for painters, as well as improves the overall quality of the painting project.

This invention also improves the overall safety of the project, as it eliminates the need to climb a ladder, preventing potential falling accidents or related injuries. It is effective and easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 15-AVZ-1548, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com - https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp