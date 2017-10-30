“Owners that have migrated to our new platform have 30% or more of their customers moving in completely unattended. In effect, we have made every mobile device a kiosk that allows anyone to fully transact with you from anywhere, at any time,” Watkins said.

Finding and renting a self storage space doesn’t have to be an impersonal experience. Quite the opposite.

That’s why the new proprietary Web SEO technology from Storelocal, the self storage industry's first member-owned co-op, has been purposefully designed to create a rich customer experience at the first interaction and throughout the customer lifecycle.

“We’re using the power of storytelling to enhance the customer experience,” said Lance Watkins, CEO of Storelocal. “We are going beyond a transactional tool to offer a unique experience that educates consumers by answering their questions, and inspiring them with engaging human-centric content along their journey, all the while informing and building the self storage facility owner’s brand and product.”

Storelocal co-op members now have access to user-friendly technology that lets their customers complete all the transactions required to reserve and rent a unit at a self-storage facility remotely using a mobile device and without needing to interact with an attendant.

“Owners that have migrated to our new platform have 30% or more of their customers moving in completely unattended. In effect, we have made every mobile device a kiosk that allows anyone to fully transact with you from anywhere, at any time,” Watkins said. “Allowing customers to do so will greatly impact the cost of day-to-day operations, while improving customer service, sales and total enterprise value. Together our Web SEO and front end capabilities will potentially drive 80% of our members’ customer experience, and will inform their other customer interaction solutions.”

Watkins said the technology has been designed to makes customers’ interactions fast, easy and effective, fulfilling their needs and wishes using aesthetically pleasing visual elements and features. As a consequence, Storelocal members can increase sales of supplies and tenant insurance, lower no-shows on reservations, help renters choose the right-sized unit the first time, convert them to auto-pay, and much more.

Additionally, Storelocal has introduced a mobile tablet that frees members’ employees to move about their site with customers, enabling video size guides, management and unlimited storage of rental and other critical documents, e-signing, credit card and reoccurring payment authorization, e-mail or text delivery of agreements, gate codes and more.

The site enhancements are the handiwork of interactive marketing expert Scott Jensen, who heads the Digital, Meta, SEO, paid search, website optimization, analytics, call centers and mobile capabilities for Storelocal. “We fill a need when they need more space in their lives,” said Jensen. “Digital marketing is just easier to scale and measure and allows us to provide a richer, fuller experience for our customers.”

The list of Web functionality includes the following:

Find/Search for storage with results from Storelocal’s proprietary Global Distribution System (GDS)

Reserve Storage (set date ranges)

Rent storage online

Sell insurance online

Sell products and services online

Dynamically build all contracts for renting, insurance, addendums, auto-pay, Military waiver, etc.

Size guide videos

Distribute inventory across multiple sites

Dynamic photo viewer

Document management

Bring in reviews to user sites

Import all social channels to site

Blog portal

Tips portal

Promotions and ads

Professional emails sent to users

Content sections, page and city

Email and SMS engagement

Up sell video content

On boarding guide for site

Search filters

Coupons

Call tracking/call recording

Local SEO marketing

Unlimited support

Consulting with any 3rd parties

For more information, contact Bruce Heverly, chief marketing officer, at bruce.heverly(at)storelocal(dot)com and (775) 846-1729 or visit https://storelocal.com.