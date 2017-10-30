Strategy 2 Market presents Exploratory PD at Innovation Summit 2017

Exploratory PD ExPD is taking the traditional phased-and-gated methodology to task with an approach designed for today’s rapidly evolving world.

Drotar and Morrissey of Strategy 2 Market will describe a new approach to developing products, called ExPD. It is an alternative to the traditional phased-and-gated product development process. When companies try to maintain a traditional phased-and-gated process in a changing environment, it is difficult for a product development team to manage the scope, timeline and budget approved at the outset. This commonly results in unexpected problems, rework, schedule delays, breaking the budget and commercial failure.

ExPD is taking the traditional phased-and-gated methodology to task with an approach designed for today’s rapidly evolving world. ExPD handles uncertainty, adapts to external changes, explicitly identifies and runs down risks and streamlines the product development process.

9 major benefits of ExPD include:

1. Speed

2. Strategic alignment

3. Making uncertainties visible throughout the project

4. Developing products that start with the customer

5. Real-time project prioritization and resource optimization

6. Learning fast from key uncertainties and killing projects quickly

7. Adaptability

8. Decreased bureaucracy and paperwork

9. Better decision-making through team empowerment

If you’re interested in learning more about ExPD, attend the Innovation Summit in Milwaukee or feel free to download an executive version of ExPD at a nominal price of $1.99. It can be downloaded from the Leanpub platform.