Korinne J. Bigelsen Joins HealthSmart as Vice President of Sales

HealthSmart, the largest independent benefits administrator in the country, is pleased to announce that Korinne J. Bigelsen has joined HealthSmart as Vice President of Sales. She will report to John Jackson, HealthSmart’s Senior Vice President of Sales.

HealthSmart is anticipating significant growth in the New York area, and with Bigelsen’s leadership, entrepreneurial spirit and her strong track record of success, we are confident that her future contributions will continue our success in the Tri-State area.

Most recently, Bigelsen was the Regional Vice President Sales of Independent Living Systems, where she was responsible for sales in the Northeast. Her responsibilities included lead generation, negotiating multi-year deals and large complex sales to health insurance and payor companies. She also served as Vice President, Sales and Account Management at MagnaCare, where she increased revenue and membership more than 50% in four years and maintained a 97% retention rate.

“I am excited that Korinne has joined HealthSmart,” said John Jackson, Senior Vice President of Sales. “We have a dynamic group in place and know she will be a top contributor.”

“Korinne Bigelsen is going to be a tremendous asset to the HealthSmart team,” said Tom Mafale, HealthSmart’s Chief Sales Officer. “Her talent for strategic business development and drive to succeed will help to substantially increase our footprint in the New York area.”

Bigelsen graduated from Rutgers University in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts in English and Finance. Her community involvement includes the Guild of Ocean Medical Center and the Wipe Out Leukemia Forever Foundation.

About HealthSmart

For more than 40 years, HealthSmart has offered a wide array of customizable and scalable health plan solutions for self-funded employers. HealthSmart’s comprehensive service suite addresses individual health from all angles. This includes claims and benefits administration, provider networks, pharmacy benefit management services, business intelligence, onsite employer clinics, care management, a variety of health and wellness initiatives and web-based reporting. The Company’s headquarters is in Irving, Texas, with regional hubs throughout the country. HealthSmart’s mission is to improve member health and reduce healthcare costs.