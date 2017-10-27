All-In-One Fitness Center Invented (KOC-506)

While exercise machines promote physical fitness for overall good health, they take up a lot of space in the home. Going to a gym is a good alternative, but that may not be convenient for everyone. Fortunately, an inventor from Elgin, N.D., has decided to pursue an idea that would allow anyone to have a good workout either at home or at a gym.

He developed a prototype for the patent-pending S&S STRONG ARM LLC in order to have one machine that would target and develop every muscle in the body. As such, it eliminates the need for a number of different exercise machines. Furthermore, it is compact, space saving and user friendly. At the same time, it is versatile and sturdy enough for heavy use. This innovative idea is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor’s personal interests inspired the idea. “After visiting a number of retirement homes and noticing the large number of machines used in rehab,” he said. “I decided to provide a more space-saving alternative, an all-in-one fitness center.”

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-KOC-506, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com - https://www.youtube.com/user/inventhelp