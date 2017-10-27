Rigaku ZSX Primus IV WDXRF spectrometer with advanced Guidance System

A recent article from Rigaku Corporation is featured in the latest edition of Solid Dose Digest. The article, entitled, “Elemental analysis by WD-XRF: A Simplified Approach” is authored by Glenn Williams, PhD, Thanh Nguyen, PhD and Nicole McNulty of Rigaku. It explores the use of wavelength dispersive X-ray fluorescence (WDXRF) to assess elemental impurities in pharmaceuticals and describes its advantages over other techniques.

New guidelines from the International Conference on Harmonization (ICH) call for the pharmaceutical industry to test its products for elemental impurities. The article describes how WDXRF can be used to detect and quantify elemental impurities in compliance with the guidelines. It also reveals that WDXRF eliminates the need to prepare a solution and is therefore more suitable for use in a manufacturing setting. A study illustrating the advantages of a direct method of solid analysis is highlighted, including a discussion of direct analysis of a cup of finished tablets without the need for sample preparation.

All quantitative analyses described in the article were performed using a Rigaku ZSX Primus IV sequential WDXRF spectrometer. The unit operates at a maximum power of 4 kilowatts and features an optics-above configuration. More information about elemental analysis by WDXRF is available in the original article, along with an overview of X-ray fluorescence technology, standard and sample preparation procedures, analysis methodology, and detailed results.

Tablets & Capsules’ Solid Dose Digest

Solid Dose Digest is a twice-monthly e-mail newsletter from the publishers of Tablets and Capsules. Each issue includes news, information, and expert advice regarding formulating, manufacturing and packaging solid dose pharmaceuticals.

About Rigaku

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

For further information, contact:

Michael Nelson

Global Marketing Coordinator

Rigaku Corporation

michael.nelson(at)rigaku.com