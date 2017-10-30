Proudly Serving Our Country For 25 Years The result is a software program that enhances a human workers ability to optimize goals, discover new plans, or make decisions.

Veloxiti™ Inc., a software engineering firm headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga. is now ready to move its advanced technology out of defense research projects and into real world business applications.

For more than twenty-five years the company has conducted scientific testing and field evaluations of their embedded software technology in numerous defense environments. The team of visionary engineers is now ready to offer their software and engineering services to businesses interested in building augmented intelligent software solutions that will change the world.

Augmented intelligence, also known as a human-centered approach, refers to a cognitive science technique applied to software development. This class of cognitive software is not designed to replace humans, rather, each deployment is specifically designed to enhance human productivity by mimicking human thinking processes. The result is a software program that enhances a human workers ability to optimize goals, discover new plans, or make decisions.

It is easy to imagine that some of the most advanced technologies of our time are tied up inside government funded projects. In fact, if the technology is strong enough, project after project, year over year, research-based technologies eventually move into real world applications that benefit society. The Internet, GPS and Google Maps are all examples of military funded research projects that changed our society. This technology is no different.

Veloxiti™’s engineering breakthrough is based on original artificial intelligence concepts which have proven true over many decades. Their tools combine a multi-graph knowledge framework and a cognitive engine allowing the software to monitor inputs, analyze variations, make recommendations, and take action, but always synchronized with human users. The company has streamlined development of its cognitive tools which are used to quickly build and manage their augmented intelligent solutions.

John Merrihew, VP of Government Solutions said, “Our software development environment is the pinnacle of a twenty-five year investment by the government in cognitive systems.” He went on to say, “With the rise of cloud computing and easy access to data in system-of-systems architectures, the commercial world is finally ready to leverage our capability.”

The Cognitive Systems Alliance believes that cognitive solutions designed to provide augmented intelligence can prevent automation-driven recession and give robots the capability to operate within our unpredictable lives. CSA is the certification authority for businesses seeking to adopt or build cognitive solutions. Veloxiti™ recently had its modeling tools, encoding workflow, cognitive processes, and staff reviewed. They were awarded a Level-III Gold Certified Partner status illustrating an expert knowledge of cognitive solutions.

Philosophical debates about artificial intelligence continue across the social media spheres, but one thing stands true, augmented intelligence will elevate human workers and help computers integrate into our lives as long as human’s remain at the center of the design process. Increasing human productivity can save jobs from automation, thereby addressing a social need while also expanding business capability. That is a win-win.

Contact Veloxiti™ via social media or their website http://www.veloxiti.com and share your innovative ideas with them. The team is looking for commercial partners to make sure their amazing technology benefits your everyday life.