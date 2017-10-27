Furry and Fabulous is a fun peek into the lives of Taylor Swift’s beloved cats through their photo shoots, trips to the Cat Music Awards, rehearsals and their day to day life with the pop superstar. Patients cheered as they met a real-life hockey legend and shared this sweet story of Dr. Meredith Grey and Detective Olivia Benson (Taylor Swift’s TV-character-named cats).

Young patients at Cohen’s Children’s Hospital on Long Island, N.Y. were treated to a purr-fect picture book reading Thursday featuring teen author Taylor Sinett alongside Hockey legend Pat LaFontaine to celebrate the publication of Furry and Fabulous The Life and Times of Taylor Swift’s Cats. All Furry and Fabulous book profits will be donated to Companions in Courage, LaFontaine’s charity which raises money for teen rooms in children’s hospitals. The event was simulcast to 4 other hospitals across the county.

Patients cheered as they met a real-life hockey legend and shared this sweet story of Dr. Meredith Grey and Detective Olivia Benson (Taylor Swift’s TV-character-named cats). In the feline tale, the pair of cats decide that they are the famous ones and Taylor Swift is just their assistant! Teen author Sinett (a true Swiftie and namesake of her favorite pop star) packs this inspirational story of friendship with songbird Swift references to delight fans. Furry and Fabulous offers entertaining and humorous insight into the made-up lives of the superstar’s beloved cats with scenes at photo shoots, trips to the CMA’s (Cat Music Awards), rehearsals, and day to day life with Taylor at home. The life of a celebrity cat is never dull! Set to publish on National Cat Day, Sunday October 29, 2017.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Taylor Sinett is a senior in high school who began writing and illustrating as a young girl. All proceeds from Furry and Fabulous will be going to Companions in Courage founded by Pat LaFontaine. Sinett’s first book benefiting The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation of America, A Weasel on an Easel, is about accepting oneself in the face of all obstacles. Sinett’s second book benefiting the Cohen Children’s Medical Center, Jack on a Plaque, is the story of a yak who learns to overcome the limitations of his physical disability with a positive attitude and determination. Sinett’s books are written to entertain and spread joy through story and deliver rewards to a wide range of charities. Taylor has raised over $35,000 to date.

