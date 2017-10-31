Canoe Paddle With Frog Carving “Having the ability to carve is truly a gift. Carving relaxes my spirit; it’s kind of like meditation.” -Kevin "Wa lee hub" Paul

The exciting renovations continue at Swinomish Casino & Lodge! The latest addition will have guests enjoying a unique dining experience at the newest restaurant, Carver’s Café, set to open in mid-December. This delicious destination will provide the perfect setting for guests who want to relax and connect over freshly prepared meals. Carver’s Café will be open 24 hours a day, and will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner that feature fresh, quality local ingredients with seasonal offerings and healthy options.

Carver’s interior décor will showcase custom carved artwork by Swinomish artists, Kevin "Wa lee hub" Paul, Frank Campbell and Nakiya Edwards. Mr. Paul has designed four paddles, specifically created for Carver’s Café, and will include a wolf and a frog, a blue heron, a bear and two salmon, all made from western red cedar that was locally harvested in Darrington, WA. A master carver of contemporary and traditional Native American designs, Mr. Paul is renowned for his collections of carvings, showcasing contemporary and traditional Native American designs. Mr. Paul shared some insight into his carvings and said, “Having the ability to carve is truly a gift. Carving relaxes my spirit; it’s kind of like meditation.” He continued, “I work from my heart.” These carvings will showcase Mr. Paul’s talent and cultural insights.

Careful consideration went into the motif of Carver’s Café. Preservation of two large cultural carvings that have been an integral part of the Swinomish Casino & Lodge since it was originally built, was a top priority. As a result, those carvings, the eagle and the bear, will now be incorporated into the entrance of Carver’s Café, and will give guests their first glimpse of the traditional art pieces they will see inside. Once inside the café, historical photos will accompany the carvings of Kevin Paul, Frank Campbell and Nakiya Edwards. Carvings have been used to tell stories (totems), for transportation/fishing (canoes, paddles), and functional items (utensils, tools) by the Swinomish people for many years. Carver’s Café will provide a glimpse of this Swinomish history for guests as they dine on traditional and fresh American classic foods.

Carver’s Café is scheduled to open in mid-December. For more information on all of the exciting renovations at Swinomish Casino & Lodge, please visit http://www.swinomishrenovation.com.

